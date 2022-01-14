The movie based on real events by Clint Eastwood and with Tom Hanks to watch on Netflix

Day by day, the catalog of Netflix It is renewed with the addition of new movies and series. In some cases, they are original productions from the platform, while on other occasions they are tapes that generated a great impact and are acquired by the service to satisfy its millions of subscribers. That is the case of Sully: Feat on the Hudson, a film starring Tom Hanks that arrived today at the streaming giant.

The 2016 production is directed by Clint Eastwood and its story based on true events revolves around Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger, an air pilot who became a hero in 2009 when, shortly after taking off, his plane -an Airbus 320- broke down and had to make a forced landing in the middle of the Hudson River, with 155 passengers on board, which ended without fatalities.

Sully: Feat on the Hudson. Photo: Warner Bros.

At the time of its premiere, the tape had a great impact on the part of the specialized critics, who praised the way in which Eastwood directed this story known by the majority. “Eastwood has the secrets. It knows how to be classic and not old-fashioned, how to smoothly tell a story […] The amazing thing is the effective suspense that the director manages to generate with what we already know, such is his narrative mastery,” said Javier Porta Fouz in La Nación.

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter reviewed: “A solid and committed tribute to professionalism and being good at your job, Sulli vividly portrays the physical realities and human component of the plane’s dramatic crash landing.” Finally, the Chicago Sun-Times stated: “An electrifying thriller, a wonderfully deep character study, and a riveting aviation safety procedural […] Hanks delivers one more in a long line of award-winning and memorable performances. […]”.

the cast of Sully: Feat on the Hudson they complete it Aaron Eckhart, Laura Linney, Anna Gunn, Autumn Reeser, Sam Huntington, Jerry Ferrara, Jeff Kober, Chris Bauer, Holt McCallany, Lynn Marocola, and Max Adler. Watch the trailer for the film available on Netflix below: