The millionaire salary that Club América would have to pay Yeferson Soteldo

On the eve of Day 2 of the Grita México Clausura 2022, different names continue to sound to reinforce the America club, but none is confirmed to reach Coapa coming soon. This situation only demonstrates the poor planning around the winter leg market, where the priority seems to have been to hire Diego Valdes, who they wanted for a long time without considering the interest or not of Santiago Solari, and fulfill the wish of Jonathan dos Santos to wear the shirt Cream blue, in addition to getting rid of the elements that were no longer included in the project of the Eagles, leaving in last place the specific requests of the Argentine strategist, who has required a central defender and a far right forward for six months. recently rang Yeferson Soteldo to get to America club, but his salary could be an impediment to signing him.

After a short period of six months in the Major League Soccer with the Toronto F.C., Yeferson Soteldo He will leave as a free agent from the Canadian box and seeks to join a new team. Among the possibilities are the America club and the Tigers Club of the MX League, while on the other hand, some Brazilian institutions would also seek to obtain the services of the striker, since during his time at Santos F.C., left good impressions by participating in the Brazilian Series A.

The extreme attacker on the left is valued at 7.5 million euros, a figure that lists the footballer as an important asset, which is reflected in his economic claims, since in toronto earned 1.6 million dollars, a not insignificant figure and that would have to be similar to the proposal that the Eagles they did to the Venezuelan in case they wanted him in their ranks, and considering that when it comes to money, tigers disburse what is necessary, the best way to convince Jefferson would be presenting a winning project with the most important team in Mexico, the America club.

Is Yeferson Soteldo really wanted by Club América?

Despite the fact that some journalistic versions point to the Eagles as one of the clubs that wants to hire Yeferson Soteldo now that it leaves Toronto F.C., our collaborator Jonathan Peña clarified in a direct Eagle Passion that this is not entirely true, because certainly, there was a time when those from Coapa asked about Soteldo, but that was a long time ago, not in this transfer market, and it was precisely the high cost of having him that made America step aside in the possibility of signing him.