The Hitman trilogy comes complete on Xbox Game Pass

IO Interactive has published the release date of Hitman Trilogy. The compilation will reach several systems simultaneously on January 20, but only in one place will it do it for free. Xbox Game Pass returns to give a whole regulation to its subscribers: the Hitman trilogy on the platform from day one.

The pack is made up of the three installments of the IP developed by IO Interactive. It will be released within a week for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. —Steam and Epic Games Store— on a regular basis.

The only players who will not have to pay money to play all three titles will be those with Xbox Game Pass. The other good news is steam players. Hitman 3 was exclusive to the Epic store. Starting January 20, it will also appear in Valve’s library.

HITMAN Trilogy includes all three games from the World of Assassination. Available digitally on January 20 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Epic Games Store. As well as Steam and Xbox Game Pass. Watch the full @HITMAN 3 Year 2 reveal here: https://t.co/1SODjYBTQC pic.twitter.com/0o4gvAj7WK — IOInteractive (@IOInteractive) January 13, 2022

Everything arrives just for the beginning of the Hitman 3 Year 2. Those who want to catch up before enjoying Agent 47 again, can do so thanks to the trilogy pack.

Xbox Game Pass, for those who are not yet familiar with the service, is Microsoft’s platform where players can access a large catalog of video games for a monthly fee. The games first party They appear from the first day for free. We have seen it at the end of 2021 with launches as powerful as Forza Horizon 5 or Halo Infinite.

The games of Bethesda are also included within the platform. As well as all the games in the store EA Access, including early trials and offers.

In addition, subscribers are also getting used to receiving a series of gifts, as will happen on the 20th with Hitman Trilogy. The Xbox Games Pass catalog is getting fatter month by month, although there are also games that disappear after complying with the agreed presence in the service.