The health of the President

The President’s health is a matter of National security because a disease can diminish their physical condition and affect their ability to understand reality and make decisions and, of course, because a fatal outcome would generate a bitter dispute over space and greater disturbances in terms of governance. Perhaps for this reason, in the past the illnesses of the head of state have been hidden.

In the last stretch of his mandate, the president Adolfo Lopez Mateos suffered an aneurysm, which affected his ability to govern, and his successor, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, in the context of the “cold war”, developed a paranoia that led him to turn a youth claim for civic liberties into a communist conspiracy, which led to the outcome of the tragic afternoon of October 2.

In the case of Vincent Fox, the diagnosis of the Vatican Roman Rota experts who studied his petition to annul his marriage to Lilian de la Concha was very severe: “serious personality disorder, histrionics (formerly hysteria) and narcissism.” In those days it was said that the person who had the greatest protection from the Presidential General Staff was Marta Sahagún, because if something happened to her, Fox would govern.

For the second time in just eleven months the president Lopez Obrador he got covid again, fortunately mild. But this new contagion makes it inevitable to remember his sayings: that not stealing, not lying and not betraying helped a lot so that the covid did not give. And also remember doctor Hugo Lopez-Gatell that, anticipating Father Solalinde who discovered in Andrés Manuel “traits of holiness”, affirmed that the president’s strength was not contagious, but moral.

Beyond his physical vigor, which is expressed in his ability to work and in his incessant tours of the country, López Obrador shows, especially in his face, an evident deterioration. Perhaps the acute heart attack he suffered on December 3, 2013 left him with sequels. The slow cadence in the expression of their ideas could be the consequence of cerebral micro-infarcts. But, in addition, other disturbing features persist: his delusions of grandeur, his megalomania: he insists on his idea that the transformation he is leading has the depth of Independence, Reform and Revolution, while his resentments, phobias and hatreds accentuate; he is a man dominated by his grudges.

Just last Monday, when he was already presenting the first symptoms of contagion, he appeared as if nothing had happened at the morning conference and, minutes before, he led his daily meeting with the security cabinet. Infected for the second time, will he finally learn to put on his mask and keep a healthy distance?

The substitution in the morning conferences and in other activities of Adam Augusto Lopez, is giving the new Secretary of the Interior visibility and authority that will make it possible to evaluate his management as head of the government’s internal policy. Suddenly, the succession game is altered; they watch him with concern in the old town hall.

President of the Interdisciplinary Consulting Group.

@alfonsozarate