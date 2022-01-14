The diet that Beyoncé followed to lose 6 kilos in three weeks

Beyoncé, one of the most popular and listened to singers in the world, revealed in the documentary homecoming the diet to lose weight with which he managed to lose six kilos in just three weeks. The singer was honest before the cameras and told the tricks to lose weight after giving birth to her children, specifically two twins, who, as is normal after a period of pregnancy, changed her body. It’s all about the plan “22 Day Nutrition” based on an organization of meals, always cooked with organic and vegetarian products, and accompanied by physical exercise in the gym.

However, the plan he has mostly followed It is known as intermittent fasting and she is not the first celebrity to put it into practice. Of course, it is a diet that, very briefly, restricts the foods that can be taken for many hours, so not only do you have to know it very well, but it is also necessary to know its possible risks.

The main secret of this diet is that by not obtaining energy through food, the body activates mechanisms to obtain it from other sources. So the solution that our body finds is use fatty acids from adipose tissue. Ketone bodies are then generated that end up replacing liver glycogen, but to achieve this effect, a minimum of 8 hours of fasting is required, which can be extended up to 12.

Other cases

This type of diet allows you to lose between a kilo and a kilo and a half every week and has been used by other celebrities such as Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman or Ben Affleck.

However, nutritionists remember that there is no miracle diet and that it is always important to consult a specialist before carrying out a diet of this type. In fact, some famous people from Spain, such as the popular chef Alberto Chicote or the freestyler Arkano, who also lost a lot of weight, have recognized on more than one occasion that there is no trick or secret beyond improving your diet and doing constant physical exercise, even if it is difficult at first.