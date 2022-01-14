The Day – Moral Economy

On 10/01/21 I wrote in this space: “It is a double penalty. Not only did thousands of hectares go up in smoke this summer around the world, but these fires caused record CO₂ emissions. So says the message sent to me by Miguel Valencia, leader of the fight in Mexico against climate change (CC). I have realized that we all must put the horror of CC on our agenda as the 1st priority, following Naomi Klein who, in This Changes Everything: Capitalism vs. the Climate (Spanish edition: this changes everything), narrates that for years he thought that CC should be left to specialists, until he realized that this was look away or turn away, another way of denying CC”. Since then, all deliveries of Moral Economy have referred to the CC. Yesterday I saw, on Netflix, the movie don’t look up ( Don’t Look Up), whose script summarizes Wikipedia as follows: “Kate Dibiasky, future doctor in astronomy, discovers a new comet. His professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), estimates that the comet will hit Earth in six months. and it’s big enough to cause a planet-wide extinction event. Both try to warn and inform about the danger, but society does not seem to care or become aware of its seriousness”. The film is an allegory and a parody of the indifference of (almost) everyone (“La indifference del mundo”. “Que al mundo nada le importa”, from the tango yira, yira, from which José Steinsleger cites other verses this Wednesday in the day) not before the defeat of Atlante, not about the PAN candidate, not about who will win the Oscar for best sound, not about the new changes in AMLO’s cabinet, but about the high probability of the extinction of humanity in this century! In the film, US President Janie Orlean, played by Meryl Streep (with hair the same color as Trump), when the comet is already visible to the naked eye, launches a campaign centered on the slogan don’t look up, look at the ground or straight ahead (as opposed to don’t look away by Naomi Klein) and keep collective denialism: there is no such giant cometas Trump exclaimed there is no climate change. The film has been seen, worldwide by more than 100 million people, which shows the potential power of cinema, especially in streaming, to raise awareness and mobilize the population. The question is what proportion of people understood that the fictional catastrophe of the giant comet is an allegory for the real catastrophe that comes from climate change. The attitude of the US president and the media towards the threat of the comet is a parody of the prevailing attitude in the governments of the world, beginning with Trump’s (when the film’s script was written) and continuing with the current governments of the vast majority of countries and, in particular, of Mexico, which acts as if there were no CC, prioritizing the production and use of fossil fuels.

Martinez Garcia ( the day, 01/12/22) is correct when he says that the film is “a hyperbolic approach to the culture of trivialization that predominates in the US” and that he generalizes by pointing out that although it is in the US where the “exacerbated trivialization that the film presents has its most finished expression, grows everywhere and it is not alien to political figures who, supposedly, would go against the current of the logic of the show business: incessant search for clientele and uncritical consumers”. He is also correct in pointing out that the “exaggerated tone of the film about sleepy consciences is a devastating criticism of idiotic thinking.” He explains that the etymology of idiot comes from the Greek and referred to a person who is not interested in public affairs, but only for himself. Martínez García also highlights the film’s sarcasm about the cultural prevalence of the superfluous, that what is not fun is uninteresting, as well as that the frantic search for fun is transforming us into consumers of junk. In my submission on October 1, I also pointed out: “I don’t want to have to say in a few years I turned my face, I looked the other way” and I announced that, for this reason, I was starting the series of installments on CC that is already in its 4th month. The film has achieved that in the newspapers of Mexico (and other countries) there is a little more talk about climate change, such as the excellent article by Martínez García. The director of the film expressed that “the impact of a comet against the Earth is a metaphor for how close we are to ending the planet we live on and how little we do to stop it. Inept politicians, the media that silence the harsh reality, denialist citizens.” Many politicians and media in Mexico should put on the jacket that fits them perfectly.

Don’t look up presents two options to prevent the impact of the comet on Earth: the one suggested by scientists: bombard it away from the planet and divert it from its path, which is the proven scientific solution with little risk of failure; the other solution, of the ultra-greedy tech entrepreneur who discovers the comet’s valuable minerals, wants to appropriate the huge profits they will generate and convinces the government that it is the best option: attack the comet when it is close, turn it into thousands of big rocks that fall into the sea recover and value them. It is a very high risk option, not scientifically proven, and if it fails the consequence is extinction. These two options are an excellent simile of two opposing currents among ecologists to face the CC with an ecological revolution. John Bellamy Foster (JBF) in The Ecological Revolution (2009) points out: “the first is well described as a revolution eco-industrial which seeks by exclusively technological means, such as more efficient energy systems, to create the basis for sustainable capitalist development”. He sees it as a form of ecological modernization in which technological innovations are developed as new market opportunities. In this approach, the commitment to the unlimited accumulation of capital and to an order that places artificially generated private desires above social and individual needs remains unchanged. The 2nd option, which is the one promoted by JBF, is a more radical ecosocial revolution that emphasizes the need to transform the human relationship with nature, as well as the social relations of production. The goal is to recover more organic and sustainable socio-ecological relationships that would entail a civilizational change. The first is a highly risky bet, like that of the comet fragmented into large rocks: that capitalism will be able to accommodate ecological changes. The authors of this current, such as Nordhaus and Stern, prescribe not to combat CC in a strong way, since the economic damage of doing so would be enormous. They propose to accept levels of CO₂ concentration in the atmosphere and increase in average temperature (even up to 6 °C) well above what natural scientists maintain. Capitalist profits over ecological preservation, civilization and human life. These economists maintain that enormous changes in the climate would produce a minuscule drop in the economy, less than that derived from the frontal combat against the CC. Inaction is better than frontal combat against CC.

