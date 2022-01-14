The Cybertruck for 2022 is not at all clear

Screenshot : Tesla / Internet Archive

Tesla has removed any mention of the year 2022 from the website of the Cybertruck, a bad sign for anyone hoping to get their hands on the electric pickup before the end of the year. Don’t say we didn’t warn you in 2019.

The deletion, first detected by Masable, probably occurred at mid december, according to pages archived by the Internet Archive, but this is the first time anyone has noticed. Tesla removed any mention of pricing or model information in October, but this most recent cleanup of the electric car company’s website removes the year 2022.

The Cybertruck was first announced in 2019 and was hailed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk as close to the “armored personnel carrier of the future.” But the vehicle became the subject of ridicule when its “indestructible” windows they weren’t so much at the opening and the prototype’s unwieldy shape caused Musk to crash into a traffic tower after dinner in Malibu.

Production was supposed to start in 2021, but in August, Tesla announced that it would delay production of the vehicle until 2022. Now the entire timeline appears to be in question, though Musk has yet to comment on the most recent change. Tesla infamously got rid of its PR team, so Gizmodo has no one to contact for comment on the move.

When Musk first announced the Cybertruck, he promised it would cost $39,900, tow up to 3,500 kilos and could carry a payload of 1,500 kilos on its platform. But all those promises have disappeared in recent years, and the production year in 2022 is just the latest flop.

Supposedly, Tesla will produce the Cybertruck at its factory in Austin, Texas, but again, there’s no way to get in touch for confirmation of this information. Musk, the richest person on the planet, decided that he doesn’t really need a PR team and can just tweet big announcements to control the narrative – a narrative, it should be noted, that often seems a cryptocurrency page.

Musk has a long history of making extravagant promises that he can never keep, including the robotic taxis that were supposed to arrive in 2020. Or what about the claims Musk made in 2016 that its Tesla vehicles would be fully autonomous by 2018?

Pre-orders for the Cybertruck are still available with a $100 deposit. But will Musk’s weird electric pickup truck of the future arrive before the flying car? That remains to be seen.