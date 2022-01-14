The Critics Choice Awards will be held on March 13 | News

After postponing its gala on January 9 due to the omicron variant, the Critics Choice Awards announced this Thursday that it will be held in Los Angeles (USA) on March 13, the same day that the Bafta awards for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The Critics Choice Association (CCA) detailed in a statement the new date of its awards, which, initially, aspired to take over from the boycotted Golden Globes as the ceremony in charge of uncorking the Hollywood awards season.

However, with the new date of March 13, the Critics Choice Awards will be held just two weeks before the Oscars, which will also take place on March 27 in Los Angeles.

The Golden Globes did take place on January 9, but they did it in a very lackluster manner with a private, closed-door event that was not televised, that did not have a red carpet or film and television figures.

The new date of the Critics Choice Awards will coincide with the British Bafta, which may cause many stars to choose between going to one gala or another.

Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast” and Steven Spielberg’s new “West Side Story” rank as the films with the most nominations for the Critics Choice Awards with 11 nominations each.

Agencia Efe: all rights are reserved. Any type of reproduction is prohibited without the prior written authorization of Agencia Efe.

