The acid joke about Jennifer Lawrence’s career that is hidden in a scene from Don’t Look Up

Don’t Look Up landed on Netflix on December 24, 2021 and came to occupy the podium of the most watched premieres on the platform for several days, a fact that is quite an achievement if you take into account the multiple productions that come out week after week. But that success was no mere fluke as the film is a perfect mix of satire and black humor that is only heightened by the incredible performances of the big names that headlined the cast among those who are Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence. As the icing on the cake, the script is full of winks and jokes towards its actors and there is a particularly acid one directed at the protagonist.

In this image released by Netflix, from left, Jonah Hill, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence in a scene from “Don’t Look Up.” (Niko Tavernise/Netflix via AP)

Jennifer Lawrence plays the role of Kate Diabiasky, the astronomer who discovers that an asteroid is about to hit the Earth and must convince the world that the planet is in grave danger. However, she is not alone in this complex task as she is accompanied by Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio). In the midst of the odyssey they go through to convince those around them that the threat is real, the scientists try to talk to the president of the United States (Meryl Streep) and there they meet with the chief of staff of the Oval Office, interpreted by Jonah Hill.

Once there, Kate finds that no one takes her seriously and everyone underestimates her knowledge. It is at that point where Hill’s character, Jason Orlean, disparagingly refers to her as “the girl with the dragon tattoo.”. This comment could go unnoticed by those who do not know Jennifer Lawrence’s professional history or for those who are somewhat distracted, but that joke is a direct mockery of one of the great failures of her career.

Jennifer Lawrence as Kate Dibiasky and Leonardo DiCaprio as Dr. Randall Mindy in a scene from “Don’t Look Up” NIKO TAVERNISE/NETFLIX

In her beginnings in the entertainment industry, the young woman from Kentucky, United States, landed a series of quite diverse roles but none big enough to make her known outside her native country. So he jumped from role to role until he auditioned to give life to Lisbeth Salander, the mysterious protagonist of The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Directed by David Fincher and based on the novel by Stieg Larson.

Lawrence competed with other renowned colleagues such as Scarlett Johansson and Natalie Portman but all three were beaten by Rooney Mara, whose performance was critically acclaimed. In the case of the protagonist of Don’t Look Up, the reason for the rejection was something physical: it was too tall and did not match the descriptions of the author in the original work. The film achieved a profit that exceeded 200 million dollars.

Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo Netflix

Despite having missed that great opportunity, Jennifer’s future shone even brighter as a few years later she was hired for the role of Katnees Everdeen in the saga of The Hunger Games and went on to be one of the highest paid actresses in the world during 2014 and 2015.