The 7 Hollywood celebrities who have a hidden twin

Any fan of the film industry can name at least one pair of famous twins. Within the Hollywood universe there are a hundred brothers who, despite being identical, managed to successfully build their careers. From Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who achieved international fame when they were just two girls and who later moved away from the cameras, to Dylan and Cole Sprouse, who continue to this day among the most beloved actors in the industry. But nevertheless, there are other artists who decided to dedicate themselves to acting and whose relatives chose to stay away from the cameras.

You don’t have to be an inveterate movie buff to know who he is. Scarlett Johansson. It could even be said that she is one of the best known actresses in the history of Hollywood. She worked alongside hundreds of directors, she adapted to whatever role was proposed to her and that’s how she became from the desperate woman who struggles while her marriage falls apart to one of the favorite superheroines of the Marvel Universe.

Scarlett Johansson and her twin brother Hunter

Although his fans could recite his full biography, there is something that many do not know and that is that he has a twin brother. Although at first glance they are very similar, the difference between the two lies in the height, since she is 30 cm shorter than him. Another aspect that distinguishes them is, clearly, the profession. Hunter Johansson He did a series of acting jobs but discovered that his calling was different and became involved in the world of politics.

Different is the story of Ashton Kutcher and his twin brother, Michael. The first stands out among the acclaimed celebrities of the United States and his resume shines with multiple awards. However, in recent years he decided to step away from the recording sets indefinitely to dedicate himself fully to a nobler cause: use their power and influence to fight human trafficking and child sexual abuse. Thus, his path did not end very far from that of his brother, who founded a company to help young people with disabilities.

Michael and Ashton Kutcher Archive

If it is about brothers who succeed in various areas, we should not forget Laverne Cox and M Lamar. The actress is the best known of the pair thanks to her performance in orange is the new black, series produced by Netflix. Her role as Sophie, a transsexual woman who must face life in prison not only made her a fan favorite but also made her became a benchmark for the LGBTQ+ community . As for his brother, he is completely dedicated to music and stands out as a composer, producer and pianist.

M Lamar, the twin brother of Laverne Cox, is dedicated to music

rami maleck recently entered the podium of internationally recognized actors, especially thanks to his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. In the film that chronicled the life of the legendary British musician, the artist born of Egyptian immigrants was able to bring out all the talent that was hidden between independent films and small roles.

After receiving the award for Best Actor at the 2019 Oscars ceremony, the audience began to take an interest in his private life. Among the curious facts that invaded the Internet about his history, the most prominent was that he has a twin. The surprise increased when Sami, the brother in question, was shown in a series of interviews and proved to be identical to the actor.

Rami Malek and his brother, Sami

Bald, muscular and with a face capable of making anyone tremble, Vin Diesel It is a benchmark of action movies. Best known for his role in the saga of Fast and Furious, the American actor does his best to stay out of the public debate and keeps his private life as private as possible. There are two things that a lot of people don’t know about him. The first is that his real name is Mark Sinclair Vincent, and the second is that he has a twin. Paul Vincent is even more discreet than his brother and many fans discovered his existence when the protagonist of riddick shared a photo of him alongside the late Paul Walker.

Vin Diesel and Paul, his twin brother instagram

The British-Canadian actor is a referent of the cinema of the nineties and went up to the crest of the wave during the first decade of the 2000 thanks to the series 24, where he played the lead. That’s not much of a surprise considering that he was born into a family of actors and that his father is one of Canada’s most acclaimed entertainers.

He was not the only one of the Sutherland brothers who dedicated his life to the film world. His twin sister, Rachel, also felt the artistic call but from behind the cameras. She, who according to the site IMDB She is 7 minutes younger than Kiefer, she worked as a producer on multiple series created in her homeland.

Kiefer Sutherland has a twin sister, Rachel, who also works in the film and television industry.

If anyone thinks of Linda Hamilton, your head will surely go from direct way to Terminator. The renowned saga of the ’90s helped the actress become an icon of science fiction and, interestingly, did the same for her twin sister. Leslie, was truly identical to the artist, was an essential part of Terminator 2: Judgment Day playing the evil clone of Sarah Connor.

Llinda and Leslie Hamilton

That was the only time the Hamilton sisters made a movie together. since Leslie had a profession far removed from the cameras: she was a nurse. Sadly, he died at the age of 63 during 2020. Although the cause of death was not disclosed, the news generated a lot of sadness among fans.