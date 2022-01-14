The 5 most emotional endings of the MCU that will make you cry

Remember that our favorite MCU superheroes don’t always win, sometimes they fall down and lose, but they get back up

1. Wanda Vision (2021)

If there is an Avenger who has had a hard time, she is Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch –Elizabeth Olsen–. She is left without parents at a young age and, to make matters worse, her brother Pietro / Quicksilver –Aaron Taylor-Johnson– and your partner Vision –Paul Bettany–, they end up dying in different UCM battles.

It is obvious that idyllic life in westview since the beginning of the WandaVision series, is destined for disaster. At the climax of the series, Wanda becomes aware of how her rage and pain have turned her into a villain, whom she would have hated before. Finally, decides to end the mind control of the inhabitants of Westview, as well as delete your version of Vision and its children twins, the last “family” he had left in the MCU. It hurts to see her lose again, but it hurts more the emotional goodbye between Wanda and Vision.

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

In this film, Yondu asserts that famous saying: “the family is chosen, not all of it is blood”, since He will not be the biological father of Star Lord –Chris Pratt–, but he has come to love him and caring for him as much as if he were his own son. With his last sacrifice, made sure Peter Quill survived to continue living adventures in the UCM. The most heartbreaking thing about the scene is Peter’s helplessness and despair, knowing that he can’t save his “father.”

3.Jessica Jones (2015)

The protagonist of this UCM series, fights to get out of his personal hellBut every time it seems like he’s getting his life back on track, someone or something shows up to disrupt his plans. In the final season, Serial killer Gregory Salinger (Jeremy Bobb) continues to defame the heroism of Jessica -Krysten Ritter-, although the real villain of this season turns out to be Trish –Rachael Taylor–, Jessica’s adoptive sister; that he has always coveted his sister’s powers, after seeing the heroine she has become. The problem comes after the murder of her mother, when Trish becomes a violent vigilante and ends up imprisoned in an underwater prison.

One of the best series of the UCM, ends with Jessica giving up being a superhero and private investigator, and listening to the voice of the supposedly deceased villain Kilgrave.

Without a doubt, Jessica Jones has been a brave and daring series, where the characters have had to face harsh truths about themselves.

4. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Of course, the most motivating moment of this movie -and almost all of the MCU- is the death of Tony Stark / Iron Man –Robert Downey Jr.–. Even the toughest of superheroes were emotionally affected by the scene of Thanos’s final defeat.

Somehow, Iron Man, has always been the hero who started the MCU, because without him the Avengers as we know them would not exist and, although at first, it could be a egotistical billionaire, his character transformation arc transported him into being a person with the biggest heart on the planet, willing to sacrifice himself for half the universe.

5. Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

It is impossible to forget the final scene of Peggy Carter – Hayley Atwellwhen he confesses his feelings to Steve Rogers/Captain America –Chris Evans–, but he has to sacrifice himself to save the world –and somehow the MCU–. Their love and mutual respect is as great as the promise of a future together that they can never have.

The end of this MCU movie is doubly traumatic: on the one hand, Peggy is happy to end the war and looks longingly at a picture of skinny Steve, and on the other hand, Steve wakes up in the present, realizing that has lost Peggy and her friends forever.