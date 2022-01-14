The 20 most spectacular engagement rings of the famous

Between engagement rings of the famous you will find the most impressive jewelry from stars like Grace Kelly, Jackie Kennedy, Meghan Markle, Megan Fox, Beyoncé, Victoria Beckham and her collection of 14 engagement rings. A look at the jewels of the most imposing and mythical celebrities.

Megan fox

The jewel? Two rings that give the illusion of a You and Me thanks to a magnet, adorned with a diamond and an emerald, the respective birthstones of boyfriends Megan Fox and musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Scarlett Johansson

The actress’s engagement piece, it is a dark ring adorned with a solitaire which resembles a pear-cut diamond, whose creator remains secret for the time being, but which is reminiscent of a model signed by Taffin, the jewelery house of James de Givenchy, nephew of designer Hubert de Givenchy.

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

haley baldwin

The jewel that Justin Bieber gave his wife is a piece made up of an imposing oval-cut diamond estimated at almost 10 carats on a gold ring, all designed by the singer himself with the jeweler Jack Solow & Co.