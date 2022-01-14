The 20 most anticipated movies of 2022 – Come and See

2022 is set to be a promising year for movie lovers, with major movie releases hitting the big screen and streaming services.

At a time when sequels, remakes and reversals prevail, some films promise to revive nostalgia, as in the case of “Top Gun”, while directors like Martin Scorsese return with their always unique works.

Below is a selection of 20 of the most anticipated releases of the year, either because of what they generate at the public level or because of what the quality of their filmmakers promises:

Batman

Robert Pattinson will play the legendary Gotham City superhero in a new film version directed by Matt Reeves with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler -who seems to be the main villain- and Collin Farrel as The Penguin. Everything seems to be a dark version of the character. It arrives in theaters in March and then on HBO Max.

Top Gun: Maverick

After more than 30 years of service as one of the best aviators in the Navy, Pete “Maverick” Mitchel is where he always wanted to be, pushing the limits as a fearless test pilot.

Tom Cruise returns to the iconic character of the original film in this sequel directed by Joseph Kosinski that delayed its release several times and finally opens in May.

The Northman

New film from Robert Eggers (“The Witch”, “The Lighthouse”), which promises to be an epic Viking drama focused on the quest for revenge of the son of a king who witnesses the death of his father at the hands of his uncle.

Shot on location in Iceland, it stars Alexander Skarsgård and stars Nicole Kidman, Anya Taylor-Joy, Björk, Ralph Ineson, Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe. It hits theaters in April.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

The Warner Bros. film, which will be released in theaters on April 15, is the third part of the prequel that emerges from the Harry Potter universe, centered on the zoologist wizard Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

Mads Mikkelsen replaced Johnny Depp as the powerful villain Gellert Grindelwald. In a story set in World War II, Scamander will go looking for a young Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law), the headmaster of Hogwarts in the witchcraft movies.

Together and with a very particular team they will seek to stop the rise of Grindelwald. Premieres April 15 in theaters.

Joaquin Phoenix stars in the third film by Ari Aster, who after Hereditary and Midsommar is positioned as one of the great promises of contemporary horror cinema.

The actor who made “Joker” plays a man with agoraphobia who seeks to return home after a night of anguish, which will be the beginning of a story of pure fear. premieres in April in theaters in the United States.

Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness

The Marvel Studios film was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch. The opening of the multiverse could spell catastrophe, so Strange enlists the help of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen), who has walked away from the action after taking control of Westview. Arrives in theaters in May.

Killers of the Flower Moon

Martin Scorsese’s new movie, one of the most anticipated releases. It stars Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons. It also has the participation of Brendan Fraser.

The story will focus on the American Osage tribe, who discovered oil and were massacred under mysterious circumstances. Hits theaters in December.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, it is the third installment in the reboot of the iconic Jurassic Park movies. With the dinosaurs loose around the world, it is the end of this new trilogy.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum return to their original roles. Releases in theaters in June.

Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise takes up his character in one of the most famous action sagas in the world. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and after several delays, will hit theaters in September.

The IMF spy, an agency dedicated to highly sensitive international missions, returns to the fray along with agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson).

Avatar 2

The legendary director James Cameron returns with the sequel to the highest-grossing film in history.

The sequel is divided into four parts and will show Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) several years after what happened on Pandora.

He lives there on the planet quietly until he must face an ancient threat from the hand of Neytiri (Zoe Saldana).

The film will be shot in part in the Mariana Trench, 11,000 meters deep, in the sea at the deepest point on the planet. The cast also has Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver and Eddie Falco. It opens in December in theaters.

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa is once again the marine superhero in this continuation of the film that premiered in 2018.

Directed by James Wan, the film will show how the King of Atlantis faces his brother in the middle of a conspiracy against the crown. It opens in theaters in December.

Licorice Pizza

Paul Thomas Anderson is always a mark of quality in film and the January 27th His new movie is released. It tells the California love story between Alana Kane and Gary Valentine, two teenagers living in the San Fernando Valley in the ’70s.

The cast includes Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Bradley Cooper, among others.

Thor: Love and Thunder

Directed by Taika Waititi, it is the fourth film of the former avenger played by Chris Hemsworth, who puts himself in the shoes of the God of Thunder again.

Thor must face his new life after losing everything. The striking thing is that this time his powers are held by Jane Foster (Natalie Portman). Hits theaters in July.

nope

New horror film by Jordan Peele, who already delighted with his predecessors “Flee!” and “Nostors”. The comedy actor turned producer and director stars in his new film with Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun (“The Walking Dead”). It premieres in july in theaters.

Flash

The Argentine director Andy Muschietti, after the two new versions of “IT”, will premiere this film of the speedy DC superhero played by Ezra Miller. One of the most anticipated details is that Michael Keaton will play Batman, as well as Ben Affleck.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

After the successful animated film from Sony and Marvel that ventured into the encounter of several Spider-Man with the spider hero Miles Morales, comes its sequel.

In this case, the young man will jump from universe to universe, unlike the first. It will be released in theaters in October.

Black Adam

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be a supervillain for the first time in this DC movie. He is the nemesis of Shazam, who already had his movie long ago. Releases in July in theaters.

Elvis

The biopic of the legendary musician Elvis Presley will come from director Baz Luhrmann, a specialist in musicals, with the interpretation of Austin Butler as the king of rock. Olivia DeJonge will play his wife Priscilla and his controlling manager will be played by Tom Hanks. Premiere in June in theaters.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A sequel directed by Ryan Coogler will continue to explore Marvel’s incomparable world of Wakanda and all the rich and varied characters introduced in the 2018 film, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman.

Lightyear

Disney-Pixar’s animated film “Lightyear”, focused on the story of the fictional astronaut who inspired the creation of the iconic toy that co-stars in the “Toy Story” saga,

Adventure, action and science fiction will intersect in this story that will reveal how Buzz, the young pilot, became the Space Ranger immortalized as an action figure, under the direction of Angus MacLane, one of the veteran Pixar figures who co-directed “Looking for to Dory” (2016) and that in 2004 he received the Annie Award for his character animation work on “The Incredibles”.

Meanwhile, the renowned actor Chris Evans will lend his voice to the leading role, in a task that he described in statements to the press as “a dream come true.”

