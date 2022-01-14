The 10 most anticipated blockbusters of 2022

2022 is ahead and the world is ready to see more movies. This year, we’re getting new movies from amazing directors like Damien Chazelle, Steven Spielberg, Robert Eggers, Guy Ritchie and jordan peele. We have plenty of movies to look forward to, from the most exciting blockbusters to incredible visionary films. The following ten films are some of the films that critics and audiences alike can’t wait to see next year.

RELATED: Best of 2021: Jonathan Sim’s Favorite Movies of the Year

Avatar 2

It’s hard to believe that we’ll actually get this movie in 2022. This long-awaited sequel will come 13 years after the original movie became the highest-grossing movie ever made. Director James Cameron originally wanted this movie to be released in 2014, but the four Avatar Sequels have been repeatedly delayed for years. While the hype surrounding Avatar has slowed down considerably since 2009, Cameron is still a phenomenal filmmaker and I’m excited to see a new story from the world of Pandora.

Light-year

This may not be the Pixar movie we were hoping for, but it’s one I’m interested in seeing. This spin-off of the toy story films follows the origin story of the human Buzz Lightyear that inspired the toy line. This is a unique idea for Pixar to take a series about toys that come to life and make a sci-fi action movie. And with Chris Evans taking on the role of Buzz and Taika Waititi appearing in another voice role, this could be one of Pixar’s most mature films yet.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets

I may be biased as I grew up worshiping the Harry Potter Serie. While the fantastic beasts The movies don’t live up to the original movies, it’s always fun to re-enter the Wizarding World and see what happened decades before Harry, Ron and Hermione set foot in Hogwarts. The controversies surrounding JK Rowling and Johnny Depp may have tainted this film in the public eye, but Mads Mikkelsen is a phenomenal actor who will likely give a terrific performance as Grindelwald. Even though everything goes against this movie, I’m still optimistic this movie will be a return to form for the fantastic beasts Serie.

Jurassic World: Dominion

In 2018, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom left the series on a cliffhanger, with dinosaurs roaming the Earth and humans learning to co-exist with them. This movie will bring us back to that world, and I’m excited to see the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum as the characters that originated in 1993. Set four years later. fallen kingdom, this movie could be the culmination of all the movies we’ve seen so far and be a satisfying culmination of the trilogy.

The flash

I’ll admit, I’m not as well versed in the DC Extended Universe as I am in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, after the incredible Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the world is ready for more DC movies, and this movie has a lot going for it. This film will see the return of Ben Affleck as Batman, and he will share the screen with Michael Keaton, returning to the role of the Caped Crusader for the first time since batman returns in 1992. This movie could open up alternate universes and time travel possibilities unprecedented for DC movies, and I can’t wait to see it.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)

After the incredible surprise of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, we’ll soon be getting a sequel to the superhero animated movie in 2022. A new adventure with Miles Morales awaits us, and the movie will feature the returns of Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson. The film will also feature Oscar Isaac and Issa Rae as new variations of Spider-Man in new universes. After the cinematographic success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s clear that the friendly, web-slinging neighborhood hero will continue to conquer the world.

Thor: love and thunder

In 2017, Taika Waititi reinvigorated the Thor series with Thor: Ragnarök, a fresh and vibrant film in the MCU that delivered the laughs. This year, Waititi will return to co-write and direct the fourth film in the series, in which Natalie Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster, who will take on the role of Mighty Thor. With the arrival of Christian Bale to play Gorr the God Butcher and the return of Guardians of the Galaxy, including the rivalry between Thor and Star-Lord, this could be one of the most entertaining movies in the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Insanity

After his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange will return for another story surrounding the multiverse. Wanda Maximoff will be in this film following the events of Wanda vision, and this movie is especially exciting as we have director Sam Raimi behind the wheel. Raimi previously directed all three Spiderman movies with Tobey Maguire, and now that the multiverse has begun to open up in no way home, we may see more references to the iconic Raimi trilogy.

Mission: Impossible 7

The seventh installment of the long-running Mission Impossible The franchise has one of the biggest potentials for the seventh film in a series. After the resounding success of Mission: Impossible — Fallout, Tom Cruise will return to the role of IMF agent Ethan Hunt, where he will be joined by a new character named Grace (Hayley Atwell). With behind-the-scenes footage of Cruise riding a motorcycle off a cliff and fighting Esai Morales’ villain on a moving train, this could be an incredible blockbuster with more mind-blowing Cruise action.

the batman

Although we have received numerous Batman movies in the past, and many have played the character, this film is the most anticipated film of 2022. Robert Pattinson will play Bruce Wayne, the billionaire with a secret identity as the hero. Gotham City deserves it. Batman will hunt down the Riddler (Paul Dano) in a movie with an incredible cast, including Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis and Colin Ferrell. The trailers look exceptionally promising, with Matt Reeves in the director’s chair and Greig Fraser as cinematographer. With the amount of talent on display, this could be a superhero movie for the ages.