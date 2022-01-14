‘Tecatito’ Corona, new Sevilla player until 2025

The Spanish club Sevilla reached an agreement with the Mexican Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona, who leaves Porto to start his adventure in the Spanish league

Mexican inside right Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona is a new player for Spanish Sevilla, arriving from Portuguese Porto, where he played the last six and a half seasons, to sign a contract until 2025, the Seville club reported this Friday.

ESPN

Sevilla reported in a statement that it has reached an agreement for the incorporation of Corona (Hermosillo, January 6, 1993), a Mexican player with a Portuguese passport who plays on the right wing, into the Sevilla team.

The Mexican international (63 games and 10 goals) was confirmed last season as a great assistant with Porto, with thirteen goal passes and three goals, while in the first half of this campaign (2021/22), in the who acted fundamentally as a right-back, accumulated seventeen games played and one assist.

As an international, he lifted the Gold Cup with Mexico in 2015. With the absolute Aztec team he made his debut in 2014 in a friendly against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

He also played in the Copa América and the Gold Cup in 2015, the Copa América Centenario in 2016, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, as well as the final phase of the CONCACAF Nations League and the Gold Cup in 2021.

Tecatito Corona arrived in Seville on Thursday night on a private flight from Portugal to go through the medical examination this Friday before joining the training sessions led by coach Julen Lopetegui.

Upon his arrival in the Andalusian capital, the Mexican soccer player showed off the shirt with the number ‘9’ that he will wear during his first months at Sevilla and which could be released on Saturday at the Benito Villamarín stadium, where his new team will play a single match eighth final of the Copa del Rey against Betis.