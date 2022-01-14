‘Tecatito’ Corona and other Mexican players who have defended the Sevilla shirt

With the arrival of Jesús Corona to Julen Lopetegui’s team, we remember how it went for other Mexican elements that have served in the Andalusian squad

Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona He became the fourth Mexican soccer player to wear the jersey of the Seville, following in the footsteps of elements such as Gerardo Torrado, Miguel Layún and Javier Hernández.

Against this background, in ESPNDigital We remember the passage of the Mexicans who throughout history have worn the Nervionenses shirt.

‘Tecatito’ joins a small group of Mexicans who have played for Sevilla. ESPNDigital

Gerardo Torrado 2002-04

The Mexican midfielder came to the team Seville in 2002, after being active with CD Tenerife and Polideportivo Ejido in the second division of Spain, becoming the first Mexican soccer player in history to be active with the ‘basin’ team.

The Torrado ‘Lamb’, played a total of 40 games in three seasons and scored a goal with the white and red team, establishing himself as the Mexican soccer player with the most games in the institution, however, during his process he did not play games in the League, having activity only in the tournament Cup, so he had a modest process with the club.

The Mexican defender arrived at Seville in 2017, to have his first stage in Spanish soccer, establishing himself after 13 years as the second Mexican to arrive at the Andalusian team.

After being active in Italy with Atalanta, in England with the Watford team and in Portugal with Porto, Miguel Layun He began his process in Spanish soccer, where he played 18 games, 16 of them in the League and two more in the Cup tournament, scoring a total of two goals in just one season.

The Mexican striker arrived at Seville in 2019, to live his second stage in Spanish football, after living a brief stint at Real Madrid.

In half a season with the white and red team, the ‘Chicharito’ he played a total of 15 games, nine in the League, two in the Spanish Cup and four in the Europa League, in addition to registering a total of three goals, one of them in the League tournament and two more in the UEFA Europa League , tournament in which he was proclaimed champion for being registered, despite no longer having activity, after emigrating to MLS soccer.