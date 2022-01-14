Symptoms and differences of the Delta, Omicron and Flurona variants

Last Wednesday, January 12, the Mexican Republic registered more than 44 thousand cases of Covid-19, highlighting a total of 190 deaths that were added to the more than 300 thousand existing since the start of the pandemic. In that sense, the new variants, such as Delta, Omicron and Flurona, They have caused the levels of infections to rise exponentially compared to what was seen in the last month of the year.

The fourth wave of Coronavirus in the country is a fact and, although the number of deaths does not compare to what was witnessed a year ago, the contagions have made the hospitals present some problems again when prescribing to patients who have symptoms of any of these variants.

For this reason, some people who have already had a contagion and who are now unaware of the main differences between Delta, Omicron and Flurona They look for a way to be able to differentiate these, considering that the increase registered in recent days is directly related to Ómicron, which is more contagious than the two mentioned above.

These are the differences between Delta, Omicron and Flurona

Before any listing, it is important to mention that all viruses constantly mutate since, when transmitted from one person to another, endless copies are made that keep changes in the genetic sequence with them, causing some of these to be more worrisome than others.

Having said the above, the symptoms of each variant will be presented below according to the World Health Organization, as well as the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19:

* Fever

* Cough

* Fatigue

* Loss of taste or smell.

* Throat pain

* Headache

* Aches and pains

* Diarrhea

* Skin rash or discoloration of fingers or toes

* Red or irritated eyes.

* Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

* Loss of speech or mobility, or confusion

* Chest pain

Delta:

* Elevated pulse

* Low oxygen levels

* Loss of smell and taste

Omicron:

* Nasal fluid

* Headache

* Throat pain

* Fatigue

* sneezing

Flurone (beyond being a new variant, it is the combination of two diseases in the same body, in this case those caused by Covid-19 and the flu):

* Cough

* Fever

* Fatigue

* Muscle pain

It is worth mentioning that, given the saturation of kiosks in terms of detecting Coronavirus in Mexico City, the Government of the capital asked society to assume that they are infected with Covid-19 in case of any symptoms. That said, it is advisable to remain calm and stay home in case the symptoms are not serious.

