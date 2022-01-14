Stuck in paradise because of Covid-19

MAHÉ, Republic of the Seychelles — Who has not said: I would like to be on an island and have nothing to do? I had said it several times in my life, particularly in times of heavy work, stress, and conflict. And now it happened to me.

I am on one of the most beautiful islands in the world and I have nothing to do. Due to covid infection, I was stranded on Mahé, the largest island in the Seychelles archipelago, where the Indian Sea, the hottest ocean I have ever swum in, bursts against imposing granite mountains and tropical forests.

The Seychelles are a long way from my world, about a four-hour flight from East Africa and almost a day from Miami or New York. Since my very poor university days I wanted to come, they were a postcard of beautiful and unattainable beaches. And now I am here. To put the frustrations of 2021 behind me, and after months of planning and saving, I organized a year-end vacation with the whole family.

We think of almost everything. We were worried about the omicron wave. But we were all vaccinated and had to submit a negative PCR test before traveling. And so we boarded the plane.

Then came the unexpected. On the second day I felt an unusual ringing in my left ear. Tinnitus. He wasn’t leaving. I blamed it, as well as the headache I was having, on the hours of the flight and the jet lag. But, the next day, lying on my stomach, I felt something run into my left nostril. I panicked: I went to the room, took a home test for covid out of my suitcase and 15 minutes later —with two lines indicating positive— I knew that the holidays were over: I had coronavirus. The hotel nurse would check the next day with another test.

I went into emergency mode. (Working on TV, with its subjects breaking news, has prepared me well for that). No one else in the group was infected and that same night we found flights to Miami to get everyone back. My daughter Paola did not want to leave me alone and, in an incredible show of affection, she stayed with me for a few days to take care of me.

My three Moderna shots have protected me well and I have almost no symptoms. The tinnitus went away after a couple of days and I was left with only a drowsy and slight body fatigue. But the worst is the isolation, the boredom and the impossibility of leaving here.

Once the diagnosis is confirmed, the Seychelles Ministry of Health contacts you and forces you to go into strict quarantine. This archipelago of around 115 islands has been, proportionally, at some point during the pandemic one of the most vaccinated countries in the world against covid. Today, cases here number in the hundreds a day, not in the hundreds of thousands, as in other nations overwhelmed by the dizzying expansion of the omicron variant.

I am lucky to spend these days in a hotel. Those who cannot do so have to comply with their isolation in government facilities. So from the bedroom window I see the sea and the very green mountains. So close yet so far. With more than five million deaths from covid in the world, I have nothing to complain about. And yet…

My daughter Paola, magnificent and magnanimous, has already left. But first he made sure that he had nothing serious. We had, with masks and separated by a wide distance, four days of wonderful conversations. I love her and admire her. When I grow up I want to be like her. Seeing her messy hair go in the car that took her to the airport, I started to cry like I haven’t done it in decades. It was uncontrollable for several minutes.

When it rains on this island, the line that separates the sea is erased, everything becomes entangled and it also rains inside me. With Paola’s departure I was left alone. Although little by little I have been recognizing new companions. There are some daring and beautiful black birds with yellow beaks that recklessly approach me, especially at feeding time.

In the trees there are so many tarantulas in their webs — before I got sick a guide helped me identify them — that I no longer jump when I see them. I try to keep the windows and the door closed to prevent any IVNI (unidentified flying insects) from getting in. But my battle with the little animals is lost and as I write this I have just seen a long and well organized trail of tiny black ants under the desk.

I know the hotel menu by heart. The workers of the place already know me because I speak to order breakfast, lunch and dinner. They bring me food in boxes and disposable cups that they leave at the door and, when finished, they take away and put in special plastic bags. They come with a mask and gloves and they don’t come near me. I know I am afraid of them. No one ever enters my room. But they don’t know how much I appreciate what they do for me.

I am not religious or superstitious. But now I understand why Tom Hanks’ character in the movie “Cast Away” felt accompanied by a volleyball he named Wilson. Chiqui, my life partner, forgot an earring and I have it prostrated as a sacred object on a white towel; I want to believe that if I touch it it will bring me luck. Or at least it reminds me of the days before this nightmare, which fortunately is temporary.

Mornings here are the hardest because my family, friends and work colleagues are still sleeping in Miami. I’m nine hours ahead. Sometimes I turn on the TV —CNN International or the BBC— just to feel accompanied, without paying much attention to the news. My cell phone, my iPad, Netflix and the hotel’s good Wi-Fi system have kept me mentally healthy and connected to bits of my ex-life. In the afternoons and evenings I FaceTime with anyone who will let me.

To distract myself, I’ve already watched both seasons of “Emily in Paris”, and whatever old movie is on the hotel TV. There’s something comforting about seeing something again that you already know how it ends.

Little things become big. Someone mistakenly canceled one of my two credit cards and I reacted very badly. (What if I run out of money and with covid lost on an African island?) A sore throat or rib, a rash on my knee and dozens of mosquito and spider bites make me sweat and imagine catastrophic scenarios .

But the breathing I learned in yoga brings me back to the present. Incredibly, I have been able to connect to the daily classes at the Casa Vinyasa yoga studio in Miami. Even in long distance, the sensitivity of their instructors is noticeable. That has also saved me.

Here, so far away and isolated, you feel very vulnerable and fragile. There are so many things that do not depend on me. I had to let go of control. I am afflicted, in the center of my chest, by an anguish that doesn’t even go away to sleep.

I was trapped in paradise. I still don’t know how or when I’m going to be able to leave here. But this experience already began to mark me. It has forced me to introspect and too much time has helped me think about what is really important. I’ll tell you how this all ends later.

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy-winning journalist, is the chief news director for Univision Network.