Stove Football 2021 – Transfers: Diego Lainez turns on the market

Diego Lainez could change the air in this winter market. The Mexican player has had little activity with Betis, and for a long time there has been talk of a possible transfer of the former soccer player from America to other clubs, but this time, the rumors have gained strength and there are two destinations to which it could reach: Portugal or Italy.

On the part of Portugal has been the Portuguese press, specifically the newspaper O Ball, who has pointed out that the Sporting Lisbon I would be interested in Lainez in case the arrival of Marcus Edwards does not materialize.

“Marcus Edwards has been Sporting’s priority since the summer, for reinforce the attack of the squad led by Rúben Amorim, but in the list of players for that position, there is also Diego Lainez”, points out the Portuguese newspaper.

Meanwhile, from Italy they point out that Torino has set its eyes on the Mexican midfielder, Well, I would even have the approval of Ivan Jurac, technical director, and urban cairo, president of the Turin club, according to information from Tutto Mercato.

Said medium assures that Torino would seek to take Lainez to loan with purchase option so that the Mexican can Join the team as soon as possible.

Diego Lainez has only participated in eight duels with Betis this season in which has scored two goals.

