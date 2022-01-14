Spooky! The red carpets of the 2000s were terrible and here we show it to you

They say it’s not good to think about the past too much… except when you wore an unflattering outfit on a red carpet. Check out what Ashley Tisdale, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and other celebrities looked like in 2000.

In 2000 we were all looking for men from Paris, a smart brain that didn’t get drunk on Fridays, we also didn’t want a crazy fool that was slimy and, preferably, without animal instinct that sex drives him crazy. Clearly we were guided by our beloved Natalia Lafourcade in that dizzying decade, and if you didn’t get the joke, you can go to your Spotify to play “En el 2000”. Jokes aside, the new millennium left us with wars, terrorist attacks, the birth of social media, and the breakup of Britney Spears. In the cinema, great fantasy franchises such as Harry Potter and The Lord of the Rings began, while Kim Kardashian became famous for the scandal of her sex tape with Ray J. (no shame in this, Kim herself poked fun at the scandal in Saturday night Live). However, the events that marked us the most from that distant decade of the 2000s were, without a doubt, the awful outfits that celebrities used on red carpets. We really don’t understand when it occurred to us to go the route that stylists and celebrities took, but hey, some of us did try to copy Ashley Tisdale’s style with jeans and skirt. Without judging, this is a safe space. We show you here the worst outfits of the 2000s.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale is the queen of the red carpets of 2000. It’s that simple. The actress who rose to fame with High School Musical has admitted that her style was not the best at the beginning of the new millennium, and has even made fun of herself on social networks.

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

From 1999 to 2002, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were the most adored couple in the world of celebrities. The artists went everywhere together and one of their most iconic photos is this one, in which they are both seen wearing a denim ensemble. The outfit is currently used as a perfect Halloween costume to wear as a couple.

Rihanna

Our favorite in Ocean’s 8: The hustlers. Rihanna began her career in the music industry, but soon made the leap to acting alongside such movie greats as Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock and Mindy Kaling. One of our favorite anecdotes from the film was told by Anne Hathaway herself, who explained to Ellen DeGeneres how bad she felt about her body after giving birth. On one occasion when she arrived with low spirits, Hathaway received praise from all her companions, which confessed how good she looked after childbirth. The best of all came from Rihanna: “She saw me walking next to her and was like, ‘Wow, girl! You got a butt like me!'”.

Cameron Diaz

The protagonist of films like The Mask and The Rest used to be one of the most unassuming actresses when it came to public appearances. In this photo we can see how in 2000 the large transparent bracelets, the bohemian look and the tops were a must of celebrities.

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera is one of the greatest exponents of pop and we can assure you that she inspired hundreds of singers who came after her. However, we can accept that this outfit on a red carpet from the early 2000s is a bit inconceivable, since we haven’t seen the singer so uncovered for a long time.. One of his last appearances was with Demi Lovato, in a music video that exposed the harsh reality that celebrities involved with Disney lived. An honest and heartbreaking clip called “Fall in Line” and was released shortly after Lovato premiered the autobiographical miniseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the devil.

Lindsay Lohan

Teen movie queen Lindsay Lohan knew how to wow a red carpet. Although today he tells us work, Lohan imposed fashion, even if today it seems to us that she appeared on this red carpet as if she had just left the office and had lost the sun. The actress will resume her acting career with a Christmas romantic comedy that will premiere in the holiday season of 2022 on Netflix. The production does not yet have a title, but they have detailed that Lohan will play a spoiled and millionaire heiress who loses her memory after suffering an accident.

p!nk

We love P!nk’s rebelliousness, but we still don’t understand the inspiration for this outfit. The metal finishes stand out, as well as those denim pants at the waist. To close the ensemble, the singer used a trench coat that reached the ground; P!nk was not afraid of any garment.

gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani is just a girl, paying homage to one of the biggest hits of his band No Doubt. Here the singer, who was about to start her solo career, wore a striped top, some boxers that protruded from the denim pants and decided to close the outfit with a green cap. Do you remember when the super marked lip liner was used? It was Gwen Stefani’s favorite!

björk

We can’t debate anything about the musical genius that is Björk, besides that she sets fashion wherever she goes. The “swan dress” was worn by the Icelandic singer at the 2001 Academy Awards, where she was nominated in the original soundtrack category for Dancer in the Dark, directed by Lars von Trier and starring she herself. As outrageous as it is, it’s already part of pop culture, the outfit was even recreated for the sitcom…and where are the blondes? from 2004. Do you know of anyone who has worn the dress to a costume party?

Paris Hilton

The business woman, Paris Hilton, has always been a reference in fashion. However, we have to admit that what she was wearing on this red carpet was not understandable at all. Special attention to the way he wears the sneakers: he didn’t even put them on right! Hilton recently released a courageous documentary exposing the abuse she suffered as a teenager. In This Is Paris, The also singer exposed most of her life after becoming a celebrity and the scrutiny to which she was subjected by the media as a result of her party spirit.

Misha Barton

Misha Barton was a fashion icon for several years thanks to the series The OC, which is considered a prelude to the boom in productions like Gossip Girl, aimed at portraying the wealthy youth of the United States. What few know about Mischa is that she rose to fame for her participation in The Sixth Sense by M. Night Shyamalan, do you remember her? It was the girl who had been poisoned to death by her stepmother.

Avril Lavigne and Kelly Osbourne

Although we would like to say “It wasn’t a phase, mom!”, the reality is that for Avril Lavigne and Kelly Osbourne it was. The two punk girls used to appear together on red carpets and looked like the most rebellious of celebrities, betting on breaking any stereotype. However, both have evolved and although their spirit remains revolutionary, today they know very well which outfits benefit them and which ones do not.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway It is the favorite of many of us. After seeing her in The Princess Diaries, we fell completely in love with the actress, whose acting strength would be revealed shortly after, when he will take much more mature and demanding roles within the entertainment industry. In this photo, Hathaway is posing at the premiere of She’s Haunted, a family film that we It showed the odyssey of a girl in search of breaking the curse of obedience that had been imposed on her since she was a child..

Britney Spears

Once again, the princess of pop. Britney Spears she really welcomed the fedora hats, which she accompanied on a red carpet with a worn and ripped top (for style purposes), and a mini skirt that she paired with some Patricia Field leggings.. We don’t judge her at all.

Ashley Tisdale

We already said it, Tisdale is the queen of these red carpets. Here we can see how the singer combined her camouflage skirt with shin-high boots, and she was not afraid to also hang something that looks like a pink teddy with a bow. Another weird thing? Celebrities carried huge bags to parade on red carpets, and now that is very unusual.