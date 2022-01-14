Spanish press places José Juan Macías in French football

José Juan Macías has no activity at Getafe and before the arrival of new strikers, the press indicates that the Mexican could change his mind in this transfer market

The departure of the Mexican soccer player Jose Juan Macias Getafe seems inevitable and the Spanish press points out that the former Chivas player could be in negotiations to join a French club.

José Juan Macías does not have regularity with Getafe. AP

According to the site ‘Superdeporte’, the arrival of Borja Mayoral to reinforce the attack would cause Quique Sánchez Flores to part with Macías, who has not had minutes in the first team since November and has not played in LaLiga since October. Due to his little activity, José Juan would leave the Iberian club in this winter window and his next challenge would be in Gallic football.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

“The young striker is in oblivion and his opportunities have been diluted. Not to mention the injuries, which have reduced his chances of appearing. In this way, the azulón club would be looking for a place for it in another club and France points to a possible destination, “highlights the Spanish media.

The Mexican striker would be pressuring his environment to continue in the Old Continent and the option of returning to Chivas is not contemplated. For his part, Ricardo Peláez, Atletico manager, indicated at a press conference that Getafe has not communicated with the club from Guadalajara to end the transfer of Macías.

“No, we have not had communication with him because he has been with Getafe for a year and we have to be respectful. We have not received communication from them (Getafe) either and we are going to meet the deadlines; if there was something, we would enter into communication to solve it, but it is not the case,” he said.

Getafe returns to the fields next Thursday against Granada and everything seems to indicate that Borja Mayoral will be the starting attacker while José Juan Macías continues without being called up.