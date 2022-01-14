Sony would seek to combat the lack of PS5 consoles with more of the PS4

In 2020, the world of gaming revolved around the launch of the Play Station 5 (PS5). HERE our review. The design of the console, the games that would accompany it and other details, flooded the conversation of the gamers longing to obtain one. At the time of his departure, people went crazy: the page fell, people fought in stores, husbands cheated on their wives so they could spend thousands of pesos on the console. Crazy.

But after the first few months, drought came. In almost all of 2021, it was impossible to get a PS5. Sony could increase the production of consoles, but even then it could not cover the demand. Experts have analyzed the situation and many blame the pandemic, but the reality is that the lack of stock was due to many other factors such as chip shortage, among other things.

This is how in May 2021, already overwhelmed by the Play Station situation, Sony warned that the console shortage would last until 2022. And here we are, talking once again about the need for users to get a PS5 console, but the impossibility of getting them. And now I know have released the company’s new plans in relation to this.

More PS4?

Sony’s idea (at least it remained a strong rumor) was to stop producing PS4 by the end of 2021. But it seems that they will continue to assemble these consoles throughout 2022 while they solve the lack of stock of the PS5. According to Bloomberg, Sony would discontinue production of consoles from the 4th, but they will keep them for the lack of their most recent release.

The idea is to assemble one million PS4 this 2022 to reduce the pressure on the company for the production of the PS5. The reason? The PS4 uses a “less advanced” type of chips, and Due to its structure, it is simpler to make them, and therefore, it is cheaper. For what seems to be a good alternative to the crisis.

The launch of the PS5 was highly anticipated in part because Sony had gone almost 8 years without launching a console. Up to now, the PS4 has sold more than 116 million units worldwide. The PS5, in its first months, sold just over 7 million consoles, but they did not even reach 5 million. HERE their numbers for the middle of the year.