“Sidney Poitier was, above all, a friend. His door was open for 40 years.”

The witches promised Macbeth that he would attain absolute power and be invincible. It’s easy to imagine a similar seduction in the offices of Apple TV+ when A24, America’s hottest arthouse production company, offered the company exclusive rights to a lavish adaptation of William Shakespeare’s masterpiece. Between Denzel Washington (cinema’s first black Macbeth), Frances McDormand (in her first film since Nomadland) and Joel Coen (with his first project without his brother, voluntarily leaving his film career), the heads of one of the great cultural events of 2022 add 10 statuettes and 31 Oscar nominations.

The interpreter of Malcolm X Y Training day He has already been nominated for the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice and the Screen Actors Guild for his sweeping performance as the general willing to do anything to become the King of Scotland. If the Academy includes him in the quintet of Oscar contenders for best actor, as all bets point, Denzel Washington will become Hollywood royalty. With nine nominations as an actor (he also has one as a producer for fences), he would join legends such as Paul Newman, Al Pacino and Spencer Tracy. Ahead he would only have to match the 10 mentions of Laurence Olivier and the 12 of Jack Nicholson.

Many years had passed since the actor and the director met at a Hollywood event in which both expressed their interest in working together. “It’s something that always stayed in my head,” explains the author of Fargo Y No country for old men. “Fran was going to play Lady Macbeth, so I knew I needed a very powerful actor who could match her strength on screen. That’s what made me think of him again. Denzel is able to create an empathic connection with the audience, even when he’s playing a gangster.“.

Washington is no stranger to the work of Shakespeare. In the cinema he starred Much ado About Nothing under the orders of Kenneth Branagh. On stage he has appeared in Othello, Julius Caesar Y Coriolanus. Curiously, Macbeth had never crossed his path. Neither as an actor, nor as a reader or spectator. The heir to Sidney Poitier spoke about this and other topics, for whom he also had words, in his conversation with SERIES & MÁS about the challenge of playing an iconic character who was immortalized before him by actors like Laurence Oliver, Ian McKellen, Orson Welles and Toshiro Mifune.

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.



You are one of the most important actors in the industry and you can choose the projects and characters you do. What was it that caught your attention the most? Macbeth?

Joel Coen, William Shakespeare, Francis McDormand. Nothing else matters when you hear those words: Shakespeare, Joel and Frances. Those are all the reasons I needed. It was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up.

This is your first movie with him. Was he very specific on the little details, or did he leave you a lot of wiggle room?

It left me quite alone. He left me to my own devices. Someone said that 80% of the work of directing actors is the casting process. I don’t know where that cliche comes from. I guess Joel felt he had the right person and gave me a lot of room. I don’t remember him making many observations. Maybe that’s a good test of how subtle he is with his actors, because I don’t remember any details that stand out in my memory. He is a calm director who creates an environment where you are willing to take risks. I learned a lot on this movie, even beyond acting. Being able to follow Joel and watch him work was a masterclass in filmmaking. The level of focus and preparation that he brings was a sight to see. He took his time with all phases of the production to rise to the challenge.

Before stepping on the shoot, you were working for a year with Frances. How was that previous preparation?

A year before we got together with the rest of the cast, we started doing readings of the play together, exploring the Macbeths’ marriage and delving into their private relationship, their shifting states of mind and trying out different rhythms. We would sit around a table and work on the material, alternating it with other projects that we both had at the time. Frances is a beast and so am I, so we were a perfect fit. I wouldn’t say it created a battle between us because the way Joel saw it, it was more like a concert. We were two forces coming together. Fran is obviously brilliant and very passionate about what she does. It was fun to see how Joel and Fran care only about work. They are not interested in nonsense

You said you didn’t know the work. It is curious, considering that you have worked on many adaptations of Shakespeare.

It’s true, but it wasn’t on purpose. As it happened, I had never read it or seen it performed when the film was offered to me, although I have seen most of Shakespeare’s plays. The first time I did one of his works was in college, when I was 21 years old. We did Othello and then I didn’t understand Shakespeare at all, but I think it was actually a good thing that I was so green. My relationship with his work has been an interesting 40-year journey.

You have played Shakespeare many times, especially on stage. How does the challenge change when you’re making a film adaptation?

Since I didn’t have the daily practice that you get when you do a play, I would do the dialogues and soliloquies over and over wherever I was. I would ask them to let me practice 20 times each before breakfast or while exercising. I needed to prepare every day. Being able to do multiple takes is very advantageous when it comes to shaping your performance. In the theater you can make changes and try things because you play the show over and over again, but you can only do it the next day. Here you say “oh, I get what you mean, okay, let’s try it like this, let’s do that again”. In that sense it is an advantage when you are working on a film.





Scene from ‘Macbeth’ (Apple TV+)



Kenneth Branagh, who you worked with on a version of Much ado About Nothing has said that when you adapt Shakespeare it is best to avoid falling into the reverential. Was Joel also going in this direction?

One of the things that Joel and Frances did in rehearsals was to have the entire cast sit around a giant table and read the script together. We were all exposed by surprise when we realized that we already had to start acting. You know, actors are like trained seals. With that suggestion they made it clear that we were all equal in this project. We all started in the same place and that really helped us become, more than a team, a company.

This adaptation is a very interesting mixture between cinema and theater. At times it seems that we are on a stage. Did you have that feeling shooting it?

It was great shooting the movie in a studio. Joel, Bruno [Delbonnel, el director de fotografía] and the production designers created a world of its own. I remember Joel saying that he didn’t want to have real furniture, or things that were gold or purple or that kind of detail. They are very austere sets that help reveal who these people really are. There was no place to hide. I think it was a brilliant idea to do such a crude approach. It is also a very direct adaptation that goes to the point of what it is Macbeth without missing anything important despite the fact that it lasts just over an hour and a half. I think it’s a shocking adaptation.

In the distribution of Macbeth there are actors of different races but no reference is made to it. How far do you think we’ve really come in terms of diversity in Hollywood?

Obviously the position I’m in in the industry is different, but I’m not sure race is as important as it used to be. Certainly not as bad as when I started. I think we’ve come a long way and the race of a character is no longer so decisive when looking for an actor. Thanks to streaming and everything else, there is now a lot of work everywhere. There are more opportunities for everyone.

The artistic team of ‘Macbeth’ at its premiere.



How was your relationship with Sidney Poitier, one of your mentors, and how has it affected you in your approach to the new generations and for whom you are an icon as Sidney was for you?

Well, Sidney was first and foremost a friend. We were friends for 40 years or so. We talked about everything, not just acting, but life. His door was always open to me. We had a unique relationship. My relationship with the new generations is somewhat different, because with Sidney the base was friendship. I don’t know if the word is “responsibility”, but I like to share what I know when asked about my experiences. Of course, only when they ask me.

you produced the mother of the blues for Netflix. Small details it premiered on HBO Max and theaters simultaneously. Macbeth will be seen on Apple TV +. You’ve been in the industry for 40 years. How do you feel about the immediate future of cinema?

COVID has caused an imperfectly perfect storm. I think we would not be where we are now without streaming platforms and movie theaters with this disease that has been part of our lives for two years. People are still making all kinds of movies anyway… Maybe you just have to find them elsewhere. Like at Apple. Go find them. They are there.

Denzel Washington was honored by the American Film Institute in 2019.



Religion is an important part of the journey of Macbeth. You have always said that you are a man of faith. How important is your relationship with religion in your own life?

In Macbeth there comes a time when the character is aware that he has to sell his soul to the devil in order to become king. As an actor I wondered why the witches appeared that day to announce that prophecy to him. I think actually he was already ready to embrace those dark desires. The witches appeared to him because he was ready to hear what they had to say. In my life I prefer to use the word spirituality. I believe that religion is what happens when the human being takes over spirituality and turns it into something else. You know, like, “my religion is good, yours isn’t”, “I’m right, you’re wrong”. I don’t try to look at things from that point of view.

The history of corruption and ambition of Macbeth is still very current. Have you felt overwhelmed by some of those feelings at some point in your career for any reason?

You mean… at some point in my life? I’m sure at some point I’ve been like “no, no, no… it’s me!”, but I would never admit it in public (laugh). In the United States we are educated to win. We want to win and be number 1. Whatever that means. Those expectations are the first step to being disappointed.

‘Macbeth’ is now available on Apple TV + and in some cinemas in Spain.

