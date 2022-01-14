Shown how Nintendo inspects Switch cartridges

Recently an interesting new message has been published that comes directly from Nintendo. We are talking in this case about a couple of photos related to the Switch cartridges.

Nintendo Switch Cartridges

In them, we can see some devices used by Nintendo to check the quality of Nintendo Switch cartridges. The first image shows us a robotic machine to inspect each of the cartridges manufactured by Nintendo:

Image

This other shows a machine also developed by Nintendo to manually check the integrity of the cartridges:

Image

What do you think? You can share it in the comments.

Via.

Source link

