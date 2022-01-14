Shown how Nintendo inspects Switch cartridges

Recently an interesting new message has been published that comes directly from Nintendo. We are talking in this case about a couple of photos related to the Switch cartridges.

Nintendo Switch Cartridges

In them, we can see some devices used by Nintendo to check the quality of Nintendo Switch cartridges. The first image shows us a robotic machine to inspect each of the cartridges manufactured by Nintendo:

This other shows a machine also developed by Nintendo to manually check the integrity of the cartridges:

What do you think? You can share it in the comments.

Nintendo Switch transforms to suit your situation and lets you play the titles you want even when you don’t have much time. It is a new era in which you do not have to adapt your life to video games: now it is the console that adapts to your life. Enjoy your games when you want, where you want and how you want! TV mode Gather everyone in front of one screen and enjoy the game together. Place the console on the Nintendo Switch dock to play in high definition on the TV. desktop mode Share the screen, share the fun. Open the console support to share the screen and have a great time with multiplayer games. portable mode Take a splendid screen with you wherever you go. Play with the Joy-Con controls embedded in the console, and take it wherever you want.

Via.