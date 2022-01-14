Shiloh Jolie: Is she the favorite daughter of Angelina and Brad Pitt? Here the tests (PHOTOS)

It is no secret to anyone that from the beginning of their romantic relationship, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were placed as one of the favorite media couples of all fans of both actors.

The two Hollywood stars complemented this perfect match that was obvious due to their impressive physical attractiveness and their respective careers on the big screen.

And it is that that love and good genes, were embodied in the only daughter they have in common, and it is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who since her birth has stolen everyone’s gaze.

The young woman was born on May 25, 2005, and she is the only natural daughter of both actors, since they adopted more children and with her there are six children that the couple has in common.

And it is that at a very young age, Shiloh showed that the good genes of her famous parents had inherited them, from Angelina’s fine features, to Brad’s penetrating gaze.

However, what has attracted the most attention is that the young woman at a very early age began to have some doubts about her sexual orientation, since she had always wanted to be a boy.

At some point in his life he even gave him the name John, something that both of his parents supported, but since last October 2021, those doubts have been put aside because he looks like a true little lady.

But her popularity has surpassed the fame of her famous family, to the extent that many media outlets have placed her as the favorite of fans and even her parents.

The favourite

It should be noted that the 58-year-old Hollywood actor has not been at all happy that his daughters accompany his ex-wife to the red carpets of his films, as he assures that he is using them.

Since the couple decided to separate in 2016, the relationship between Brad Pitt and their children has become null, as they have all remained by their mother Angelina Jolie’s side, since the terms on which the actors have remained have not been entirely friendly. .

It is worth mentioning that although celebrities have never shown any favoritism for some of their children, everything seems to indicate that the young blonde is the one who takes the look of the two.

And it is that the young woman has been the only one of all her brothers who is still in contact with Brad Pitt, since she has been the one who was most affected by the separation of her parents, and has even come to be on his side.

It is important to add that one of Jolie’s allegations before the separation from Pitt is that he was quite aggressive with his children, for which none of them wanted to see or keep in touch with their father.

While Shiloh is the only one who really misses him, they remain in contact, but that does not mean that she is against her mother, on the contrary, because her doubts about her personality have brought her closer to the Disney star.

