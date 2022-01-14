Shawn Mendes, Katy Perry or the latest remix of The Weeknd want to become the soundtrack of the weekend

With the first weeks of January overcome, has come from settling to the raw reality and start again with the monotony. The music world take advantage of the beginning of the weekend release new themes and on this occasion the soundtrack is accompanied by songs signed by Katy Perry, Shawn Mendez or The Weeknd.

In Trendencias Adele presents her new single ‘Oh my god’ with a video clip full of red carpet looks (and a lot of fantasy)

Adele – Oh My God

This week Adele was back in the news after presenting the new video clip of his single oh my god. With a luxurious wardrobe and a polished image in black and white, this theme wants to accompany us until the end of our days.

The Weeknd & Swedish House Mafia – Sacrifice (Remix)

If you are an absolute and devoted fan of The Weeknd, you’re lucky. The singer has just presented the remix of his single sacrifice, And he has made it big. Counting on the collaboration of Swedish House Mafia, this new single is going to rock.

Shawn Mendes – It’ll Be Okay

A few hours ago Shawn Mendez has revolutionized his legion of fans and all the RRSS. He has released a new video clip that has soon become a trend on YouTube. It’ll Be Okay It is the perfect ballad to escape and disconnect from everything.

Alesso and Katy Perry – When I’m Gone

The weekend arrives with a new collaboration, this time between Alesso Y Katy Perry. When I’m Gone It has everything to be the hit of the season and it brings together the right measure of good vibes to dance (without stopping) at home.

Photos | Instagram @katyperry