Sevilla ‘copies’ Real Betis in a controversial meme with a word that FIFA considers discriminatory

Sevilla published an image with the caption “we’re here pu…”, referring to the behavior of Mexican fans on social media

On the occasion of the signing of Jesús Corona by Sevilla, the Seville club ‘copied’ the strategy on social networks of Real Betis, a team accustomed to the memes of the Mexican fans thanks to the presence in the squad of Andrés Guardado and Diego Lainez, as he published an image that the city rival posted at the time and caused controversy due to the legend “We’re here pu…”.

Tweet Seville Tecatito @SevillaFC_Eng

In Sevilla’s English account, the club uploaded said image, which had a positive response from Mexican fans who follow the team, but also caused criticism because said high-sounding word is persecuted by FIFA. in the stadiums of MX League or where the Mexican National Team is presented, to prevent the stands from chanting that are considered discriminatory.

In six hours, the post had a response of almost 3,000 retweets, 700 quotes and 26,000 “likes”, as well as comments that warn Sevilla that Mexicans insist a lot about the minutes of play that their countrymen receive in their clubs.

Coming from Porto, a team in which he played for six and a half seasons, Mexican striker Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona became a new Sevilla player, with a contract until 2025, according to information from the nerve club.

‘Tecatito’ Corona arrived in Seville on Thursday night on a private flight from Portugal to undergo the medical examination procedure this Friday before joining the training sessions led by coach Julen Lopetegui.

Upon arrival in the Andalusian capital, the Mexican soccer player showed the shirt with the number ‘9’ that he will wear at Sevilla and that he could debut on Saturday at the Benito Villamarín stadium, in which his new team will play a single game for the ticket to the quarterfinals in the Copa del Rey against Real Betis.