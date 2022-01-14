Selena Gómez: “I am guilty of wanting to please everyone” | Cinema | Entertainment

The 29-year-old singer confesses in an interview about the fourth installment of ‘Hotel Transylvania’, of which she is now the producer.

secures Selena Gomez that if I could choose, Would you like to be invisible for a day? since “he sins of wanting to please everyone”, an aspect in which he resembles mavis dracula, the character he gives voice to in the saga Transylvania hotel.

“Sin of wanting to pleaseOf wanting everyone to be happy. Something that is also Mavis’s goal, since she tries to keep the family together and everyone get along,” said the singer and actress in a recent interview for the premiere of the fourth installment of the cartoon franchise.

After three successful theatrical releases, the characters of Transylvania hotel they return this Friday with a new adventure for the whole family that will be available worldwide through the platform Amazon-Prime.

Gomez (Grand Prairie, USA, 1992) has been almost ten years giving voice to the protagonist of the animated saga, which has a cast that also includes Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Steve Buscemi.

“Each film has been a challenge for me, because I have continued to grow and my voice has also been changingGomez recalls. “So every time I went back into the studio, I needed to record several takes to get back to the same character and keep his voice so high-pitched.”

Within the competitive and varied world of animation, this title of sony pictures animation, which takes up classic characters from the world of horror such as Dracula and Frankenstein’s monster and makes them protagonists of adventures for the little ones, has managed to carve out a significant niche in Hollywood.

Since its premiere in 2012, Transylvania hotel and its two sequels (released in 2015 and 2018) have registered more than 1,000 million dollars and maintain a loyal audience, something increasingly complicated in the film industry.

Proof of the passage of time is that the actress, who debuted in the franchise at the age of 20 and is now 29, is now one of the producers of the fourth film, whose full title is Hotel Transylvania: Transformania.

In the new film, the protagonists discover an invention that turns humans into monsters and monsters into humans, so Dracula (Adam Sandler) and her friends transform into people while Mavis’s husband, Johnny (Andy Samberg), enjoys his new life as a monster.

When the machine stops working, Mavis travels the world to find a solution to undo the change before it’s too late.

“It’s fun to also offer a little humor for the adults and make everyone enjoy”, Gómez points out about the possible “secret” of the success of the franchise.

Although it is not the only production that the artist stars in with great popularity.

Selena + Chef, the cooking show that premiered in 2020, is already preparing its fourth season on hbo max, and the comedy of Hulu, Only Murders in the Building, will premiere a second batch of episodes after the first received this year nominations for the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice and the prizes of Hollywood Screen Actors Guild.

“I love my work. I’ve been doing it since I was 7 years old. I don’t know how to do anything else and I’ll keep doing it until I stop having fun and want to relax and be a mother one day.”