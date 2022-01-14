SAG Awards 2022: Salma Hayek, Will Smith and Lady Gaga among the nominees, see the complete list

Lyou Screen Actors Guild Awards are the film awards given by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the Screen Actors Guild of America and its 2022 award is getting closer for that reason in CLEAR BRAND We present all the nominees in the different categories.

What are SAG Awards?

As we already mentioned, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (in Spanish: Premios del Sindicato de Actores) are the prizes awarded by the actors guild of america.

The inaugural awards gala took place on February 25, 1995. And, since then, it has become one of the most important film events of the year in Hollywood.

When is the award ceremony and how to see it live?

The award ceremony will take place on February 27 and air on TNT.

Who are the 2022 SAG Awards nominees?

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom

Will SmithKing Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colma, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Jennifer HudsonRespect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Kodi Smith-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Caitrona Balfe, Belfast

Cate Blancheet, Nightmare Alley

Ariana DeBoseWest Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Loop Up

House of Gucci

king richard

Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael KeatonDopesick

Ewan McGregorHalston

Evan PetersMare of Easttown

Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or a Miniseries

Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean SmartMare of Easttown

Kate WinsletMare of Easttown

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer AnistonThe Morning Show

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sarah Snook, Succession

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, The Great

Sandra Oh, The Chair

Jean SmartHacks

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Morning Show

Squid Game

Succession

Yellowstone

Best Cast in a Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Only Murders in the Building

ted lasso

