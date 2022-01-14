SAG Awards 2022: Salma Hayek, Will Smith and Lady Gaga among the nominees, see the complete list
Lyou Screen Actors Guild Awards are the film awards given by the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), the Screen Actors Guild of America and its 2022 award is getting closer for that reason in CLEAR BRAND We present all the nominees in the different categories.
What are SAG Awards?
As we already mentioned, the Screen Actors Guild Awards (in Spanish: Premios del Sindicato de Actores) are the prizes awarded by the actors guild of america.
The inaugural awards gala took place on February 25, 1995. And, since then, it has become one of the most important film events of the year in Hollywood.
When is the award ceremony and how to see it live?
The award ceremony will take place on February 27 and air on TNT.
Who are the 2022 SAG Awards nominees?
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom
Will SmithKing Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colma, The Lost Daughter
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Jennifer HudsonRespect
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Bradley Cooper, Licorice Pizza
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jared Leto, House of Gucci
Kodi Smith-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Caitrona Balfe, Belfast
Cate Blancheet, Nightmare Alley
Ariana DeBoseWest Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Loop Up
House of Gucci
king richard
Best Actor in a Movie Made for Television or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael KeatonDopesick
Ewan McGregorHalston
Evan PetersMare of Easttown
Best Actress in a Movie Made for Television or a Miniseries
Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean SmartMare of Easttown
Kate WinsletMare of Easttown
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer AnistonThe Morning Show
Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sarah Snook, Succession
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve MartinOnly Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, The Great
Sandra Oh, The Chair
Jean SmartHacks
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Morning Show
Squid Game
Succession
Yellowstone
Best Cast in a Comedy Series
The Great
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Only Murders in the Building
ted lasso
