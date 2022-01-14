RTVE reveals the order of intervention of the artists of the Benidorm Fest and announces new details

Two weeks. That is what remains for Benidorm Fest to start. Meanwhile, Spanish Television continues to reveal details about the mechanics of a festival that will serve as a prelude to Eurovision 2022. It should be remembered that our representative will come from the city of Alicante in the 66th edition of the European contest, which will be held next May in Turin.

As TVE already announced, Benidorm Fest will be made up of three galas: two semifinals and the grand finale (10:40 p.m.). To warm up the engines, the Corporation has revealed the order of intervention of the 14 artists who will participate in the two semifinals. He did so at a press conference led by María Eizaguirre, director of Communication and Participation of RTVE, and in which Eva Mora, Head of the Spanish Delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest, was also present.

As announced by RTVE, the candidates will participate in groups of seven in the two semifinals, which will take place on January 26 and 27, with a duration of 70 minutes each. In this way, in the first one, the following seven artists will perform, in this order: Luna Ki, Varry Brava, Azúcar Moreno, Blanca Paloma, Unique, Tanxuguiras and Chanel.

A day later it will be the turn of the remaining seven. The person in charge of opening the second semifinal will be Xeinn. They will be followed by Marta Sango, Javiera Mena, Gonzalo Hermida, Rigoberta Bandini, Rayden and Sara Deop, who will close the gala. From each semi-final, four artists will advance to the grand final and three will be eliminated. Thus, on the night of January 29, the gala will be held, lasting 90 minutes, in which we will discover the Spanish representative in Eurovision.

This will be the voting

Only eight artists will go to the grand finale of the Benidorm Fest. They will be the four that get the best score in each of the qualifying galas. The result will be done through a mixed voting system between professional jury (national and international), televoting and demographic jury:

50% of the grade will correspond to the professional jury made up of five experts (three of Spanish nationality and two international).

The other 50% will be in the hands of the public (where 25% by phone calls and SMS, and the remaining 25% will be chosen by a demographic jury).

Artists will be assigned a phone number, and once everyone has performed, the phone lines will open for voting. The voting period will be approximately 15 or 20 minutes and the presenters, Alaska, Inés Hernand and Máximo Huerta, will be in charge of announcing the beginning and the end. During that time interval the program will have a recap of all the performances of the night, performances by guest artists, special numbers and connections with the Green Room.

There will also be a public opinion jury

The company IPSOS has been in charge of managing the demographic jury. A sample made up of 350 people representing the Spanish population, who have been selected using statistical and demoscopic rules. The members of the demographic jury come from all the Autonomous Communities of Spain, following a proportional order of inhabitants. In addition, the sample is divided into two groups, whether we look at gender (male or female) and age (from 18 to 44 years and over 45).

Those selected are invited to participate, through an application, at four specific times. The first is a simulation, in which the mechanics is the same as the one they will live in the three galas, in which they will listen to songs that they will vote for later. This is done to check that everything works correctly and that the chosen ones understand and dominate the mechanics of the vote.

