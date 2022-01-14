Ronald Araujo played the Spanish Super Cup with screws in his hand

Midtime Editorial

The Barcelona once again lost the Clásico against Real Madrid in theSpanish Super Cup. Despite the fact that the Catalan team proved to be a much more complicated rival than it seemed on paper, the reality is that they could not against the merengue team, who have not lost any of these important duels in the last three years. Leaving aside the result, hThere is an anecdote that surrounds the game and shows that there are still players who feel the shirt.

Ronald Araujo, Uruguayan center of Barca he played the match with two screws in his hand. The 22-year-old was considered low after January 6 suffered a fracture against Linares, however, he knew he couldn’t lose the Clásico, so he decidedDays after being operated he decided to go out and play the Semifinal of cupbearer tournament.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano broke this story on his Twitter account: Ronald Araujo juice yesterday with Barça during ‘El Clásico’ with two screws on the hand. He underwent surgery on January 7; only 5 days later, he wanted to play to help his teammates“.

This situation did not prevent the central charrúa from giving a great game, which the fans culés recognized him in all kinds of spaces, such as social networks, where pointed out that the Uruguayan is a elite player who should not leave the Barça team.

Araujo ends contract in 2023, however, Barça has already put to work to shield one of its jewels, which would be being seduced by the Real Madrid, that you want to do with the services one of the most promising central defenders in recent years.