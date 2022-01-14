Robert Eggers’ Northman unleashes Viking revenge in new trailer

Universal Pictures has released the first trailer in full Spanish from The Northman, the new film from the acclaimed filmmaker Robert Eggers, American director and screenwriter known for hits like The witch Y The lighthouse. Written and directed by himself, this preview presents this story in detail in the form of an epic thriller full of revenge: the search for justice for a viking whose father was taken from him.

For many one of the filmmakers of the moment and one of the best of his generation, it won’t be until next April when we can see if this third Eggers film is also his best work to date in the seventh art. It is called to become one of the most famous productions of the season on its own merits; now it only remains to check if it lives up to expectations at a time marked by the recovery of the sector.

In the production we find Regency Television and Focus Features, which together with Universal will be in charge of projecting this 2-hour and 20-minute feature film only in theaters. Jarin Blaschke heads the photographic staging; for their part, Robin Carolan and Sebastian Gainsborough will do the same in the musical compositions.

The Northman

Synopsis of The Man from the North; April 22 in cinemas throughout Spain

Director Robert Eggers, one of the most promising worldwide of his generation (The Witch, The Lighthouse), writes and directs El Hombre del Norte. In the cast of protagonists we find actors and actresses of the stature of Alexander Skarsgård, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe and Björk. This is an epic revenge thriller that follows a Viking prince on his quest for justice for the murder of his father. The next April 22 from 2022 It will be released in theaters around the world, Spain included.