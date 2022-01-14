Robert Downey Jr reacted like this the first time he saw Chris Hemsworth

The most important actors of Marvel Studios got together for the first time when they shot The Avengers (2012) and Robert Downey Jr hallucinated Chris Hemsworth.

Although they have always shown very good harmony between the great actors of Marvel Studios, the first time the original Avengers met, actor Robert Downey Jr who played Tony Stark/Iron Man, he had a very genuine reaction to his own character upon meeting Chris Hemsworth, which continues to interpret Thor.

As explained by the actor Jeremy Renner (Hawk Eye), Robert Downey Jr joked that Chris Hemsworth he was too handsome and good to be real.

“If you ever played any sport, it was like joining a new team. I met Robert Downey Jr., I met Scarlett Johansson, I just didn’t meet Chris Hemsworth. It’s amazing, but we didn’t know that, right? On the first day, we are all waiting in our costumes. It looks like it’s Halloween. We are excited but still feel ridiculous. I feel like we all knew each other in some way, except for this Hemsworth guy, because he comes from Australia. And he is the tallest, the most handsome… Downey said: We have to break his knee. We have to get it out. This guy is too handsome. He’s too tall, he’s too charming, fuck this guy.”

The funny thing is that Jeremy Renner participated in the film Thor (2011) as Hawk Eye, so in theory he should be the first to meet him. Apart from the fact that the first event in which they all agreed was the 2010 San Diego Comic-Con, so that Robert Downey Jr had time to accept the physique of Chris Hemsworth.

Thor will return to the movies.

While Robert Downey Jr said goodbye to Iron Man after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the actor Chris Hemsworth will play the God of Thunder from Marvel Studios in the film Thor: Love and Thunder which will be released on July 8, 2022. In addition, it should not be ruled out that he will continue with the character in the coming years.

