require Google and Apple to remove it from their stores and delete videos from YouTube

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’, better known as ‘PUBG’, is along with ‘Fortnite’ one of the games style battle royale best known, and perhaps the most popular on mobile. And that’s why now its creators have filed a lawsuit against Google and Apple.

Krafton Inc, the developer and distributor of ‘PUBG’, has sued Google and Apple for “sell copies of your game” created by a Singapore company, reports Reuters. Krafton refers to Garena and not another game than ‘Free Fire’ as the “copy” of ‘PUBG’ because, according to the federal court in Los Angeles, ‘Free Fire’ copies various protected aspects of its game, such as the structure, items, equipment and even locations.





Krafton Inc notes that Garena began selling ‘Free Fire’ in 2017 through the Apple and Google app stores, and also in 2020 another version called ‘Free Fire MAX’ began to be sold. In her lawsuit, the developer complains that Apple and Google have distributed millions of copies of these games; such is the case that in the first three months of 2021 alone, ‘Free Fire’ generated more than 100 million dollars in profits for Garena, according to Krafton.

Krafton explains that in December asked Garena, Google and Apple to stop selling ‘Free Fire’ games, but was unsuccessful. And in fact, YouTube is also mentioned in the lawsuit, as accused of allegedly hosting videos of ‘Fre Fire’ games, and a Chinese film that, according to Krafton, is a dramatization live action of your game.

Update on the below: 1. The directors said it’s not a PUBG movie, despite basically being a PUBG movie. 2. Krafton said they are considering suing given the similarities to the PUBG IP. 3. You can watch it with English subs here: https://t.co/lS1SfdTRhj https://t.co/pBdcsqZttn — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 15, 2021

So with your request Krafton seeks court to block sales of ‘Free Fire’, in addition to requesting compensation for damages that include the profits of the companies from the sales of ‘Free Fire’.

For now, none of the defendant companies has commented on the matter, but it is clear that this is an issue that will continue to develop as both games are very popular and have a huge fan base.