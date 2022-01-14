Reese Witherspoon suffered from panic attacks and revealed a technique that helped her overcome them: “I was afraid” | TV and Show

Without a doubt, one of the most talented and beloved actresses in Hollywood is the endearing Reese witherspoon, who at 45 years old has been linked to the world of celluloid for more than three decades.

And it is that, with only 14 years, he made his debut in the cinema with the well-remembered film Summer Love (1991), in which she played the lead role of ‘Dani Trant’, a country girl who falls in love for the first time with her 17-year-old neighbor.

Since then, his film career has been on the rise with films like sex games (1999), where she met her first husband, actor Ryan Phillippe, and the saga Legally Blonde.

However, his career would take a turn with his role in the film Johnny and June: Passion and Madness (2005), focused on the life of singer Johnny Cash. His masterful interpretation of the singer and love interest of the artist, june carter, made her worthy of the Oscar, Golden Globe and BAFTA for Best Actress.

Wild soul

However, beyond the awards, there was another film that would radically mark the life of the actress, taking her to the extremes of her patience and resilience.

We talk about Wild soul, biographical film centered on the bestselling book Wild written in 2012 by Cheryl Strayed, a renowned American blogger.

In her memoirs, Strayed recounts her experience after deciding to walk alone more than a thousand kilometers of the Pacific Massif Trail -a path of more than 4 thousand kilometers that stretches from Mexico to Canada-, as a way to heal herself after her divorce. , the early death of his mother, and years of reckless and destructive behavior.

Impressed by Cheryl’s experience, In 2014 Witherspoon decided to produce and star in the story, without thinking that it would change her life forever.

Health problems

In a recent conversation with Interview magazine, Reese confessed that the role that changed her the most in her entire career was that of Strayed.

And it is that the actress was so afraid of facing the scope and loneliness that the role implied, that even had severe panic attacks weeks before filming.

“I was so scared to do that (…) I was so scared. I had panic attacks for three weeks before starting (filming),” he said about the days before the start of filming, in which he had to record with a backpack of more than 30 kilos piggyback.

To this, she added that “There was the aspect of nudity, sexuality and drug use, but also being alone in front of the camera without other actors. She hadn’t been alone in scenes for days on end. There were about 25 days of shooting where I didn’t have any other actors in front of me. It was just me, a camera and a backpack“.

Despite this, he drew strength from weakness to carry out a role that, in his opinion, was extremely important to show to the public. “Cheryl Strayed’s book was so beautiful and sacred to me because it spoke deeply to me about how we as women have to save ourselves. There is no mother or father to come save us. no spouse. I thought it was radical that at the end of the movie she ends up with no family, no money, no job, no partner, and she’s happy.”

The solution

After being affected by these attacks, Witherspoon confessed that she sought professional help through a hypnosis treatment.

According to the Chilean psychologist and specialist in clinical hypnosis Gustavo Fierro, hypnosis is a special state of consciousness that allows behavioral changes Y release of emotions in the patient.

In relation to treatments, there is regressive hypnosis and the progressive hypnosis. The first “allows the patient you can go back to the source of your problem, with the aim of evoking the emotion that is generating the suffering (it is not a re-victimization) and healing by integrating in his mind, in a different way, an event that could be traumatic. In this way, the person resignifies the experience and can free himself from the affective burden that he may have had at the time he lived it. It is integrated as one more event of his life”.

The progressive, meanwhile, “allows the patient, in the hypnotic state, can live an experience ahead of time, with the aim of generating an adequate control of emotions, empowerment and self-confidence. Therefore, the moment in which he lives the experience is felt as if he had already lived it before”. This type of therapy “is widely used for the support of students who are going to take the PSU and the degree exam of different careers such as Law, Medicine and Engineering”, commented the expert.

Finally, Fierro mentions that “the results of scientific research have shown that hypnosis, at a biological level, generates the following in the human brain: it allows establishing new synapses; enriches dendritic arborization; increases neuroplasticity; and produces metabolic changes of glucose and oxygen in the neurosome”.

What are panic attacks?

According to what is reported by the prestigious Mayo Clinic, a panic attack is a sudden episode of intense fear that causes severe physical reactions, even though there is no real danger or apparent cause. When you have a panic attack, you may feel like you’re losing control, having a heart attack, or even that you’re going to die.

The exact cause of panic attacks is currently unknown, although these factors may play a role: genetics; a high level of stress; a character that is more sensitive to stress and prone to negative emotions; or certain changes in the way parts of the brain work.

“Many people have only one or two panic attacks in their lifetime, and the problem may go away when a stressful situation is resolved. However, if you have recurring, unexpected panic attacks and spend a lot of time in constant fear of having another attack, you probably have a condition called ‘panic disorder’“added the organization.

In addition, they indicated that although these attacks in themselves are not life-threatening, they can cause a lot of fear and significantly affect the quality of life who suffers from them. However, they claim that the treatment can be very effective.

Symptoms of panic attacks

From the Mayo Clinic they explained that the attacks usually begin suddenly, without warning. “They can appear at any time: when you are driving, in a shopping mall, when you are fast asleep or in the middle of a business meeting. You can have occasional or frequent panic attacks.

“Panic attacks come in many forms, but symptoms often peak within minutes. After the panic attack goes away, you may feel fatigued and exhausted“, they added.

In addition to this, they indicated that you should be attentive to the following symptom:

– Sensation of danger or imminent doom

– Fear of losing control or death

– Tachycardia and palpitations

– Sweat

– Tremors or shaking

– Shortness of breath or tightness in the throat

– Shaking chills

– Hot flushes

– Nausea

– Abdominal cramps

– Chest pain

– Headache

– Dizziness, feeling light-headed or fainting

– Sensation of numbness or tingling

– Feelings of unreality or disconnection

When should you see an expert?

From the clinic they indicated that if you have panic attack symptoms, you should seek medical help as quickly as possible. “Although panic attacks are extremely uncomfortable, they are not dangerous. However, they are difficult to control on their own and can get worse if left untreated“, they added.

Finally, they pointed out that “The symptoms of panic attacks can be similar to those of other serious health problems, such as a heart attack, so it is important to be evaluated by your health care provider if you are not sure what is causing it. your symptoms.”