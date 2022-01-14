“Recognizing that one needs help is the first step in treating depression”, Dr. Joalex Antongiorgi

In Puerto Rico, 18% of the population suffers from this type of diagnosis, where young people and older adults are the most affected.

Joalex Antongiorgi, psychiatrist and child specialist at the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus.

In Puerto Rico alone, 18% of the population has consistently suffered from this type of diagnosis, according to Joalex Antongiorgi, child psychiatrist and specialist at the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Campus.

“The word depression is not synonymous with feeling sad, feeling sad is not being in a phase of depression,” said the specialist.

The population that is most at risk of suffering from depression are children, adolescents and people over 40 years of age, who are the ones who should be given the most attention.

In the case of children and adolescents, depression is due to the fact that they do not have the tools to manage their emotions.

On the other hand, elderly people, who are very affected by factors such as feelings of not being able to contribute to society or when they have been abandoned, can become a crisis in mental health terms for .

Depression is not always a depressive disorder, for example when a person loses a loved one they will feel sad, there are times when they will not want to eat or share moments with their family, which is usually temporary.

However, the moment when specialists can know if a person suffers from depression or not depends a lot on whether he is a child or an adult.

Children often start to feel irritable, start to have trouble sleeping and eating, may even start hitting objects and hurting themselves.

In adolescence, when a patient begins to neglect their appearance and hygiene, and to use drugs or alcohol, it is when the specialists can begin to determine this pathology.

Adults may begin to isolate themselves, feel sad or cry and have depressed moods, criteria that according to the specialist could indicate that the patient has depression.

On the other hand, in extreme cases sometimes the patient may be going through a depression severe and may begin to have symptoms of Alzheimer’s, which affects concentration and memory.

Diagnosis and treatment

First of all, the patient must be evaluated by a mental health professional or by a doctor in general, since most of them are trained to recognize whether or not a patient has this condition.

Although each case is different, generally in the treatment the specialists recognize the patients who have a depressive disorder, in these cases the psychiatrists are the ones who provide the therapy and have the tool to provide the medications.

For their part, psychologists are the ones who provide the accompaniment to help manage the patient’s emotions.

Limitations

For the specialist, currently one of the main barriers that this class of patients has is that not all mental health providers are covered by medical plans, in addition to the fact that it is not so easy to find a psychiatrist on the island, due to the exodus of many doctors who went to the United States.

“Recognizing that one needs help is the first step to being able to visit a psychiatrist or a psychologist,” said the specialist.

suicide

Most of the suicidal gestures that specialists find are accompanied by a previous history of depression, even when the patient does not recognize it.

“Suicide is one of the main consequences of when a person is suffering from depression,” commented the specialist.

Suicide is not only seen in depression, since some people, due to their poor contact with reality, lead to suicide, in this case we could be talking about patients with schizophrenia, also people who previously had not presented any depressive gesture, but for some external situation they have a suicidal gesture.

“Men are more likely to commit suicide by using different tools, while women try more, but do not succeed” concluded Dr. Joalex.

See the interview: