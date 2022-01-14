Real Madrid | PSG negotiates a renewal with Kylian Mbappé!

An image of Leonardo conversing with Kylian Mbappe today at the Camp des Loges he has set off the first alarms. A meeting in sight of all and something more lasting than usual. After that interview between the star of the PSG and its sports director, Telefoot affirms that the club has already launched its offensive.

Follow after this ad

Nothing that could not be expected, at least according to the latest information. As is logical, on the banks of the Seine they maintain the hope of being able to retain the 23-year-old scorer and that he be the backbone of the current project.

A short renewal is discussed

In this case, as the aforementioned station has revealed, the French team is already negotiating a new short-term contract with the striker. Although the exact terms have not been disclosed, the idea would be to retain him a little longer in order to consolidate the current project reinforced in the summer with Lionel Messi.

The player has already expressed his position of not making a final decision until the end of the season. In the Chamartín team, for their part, they are calm waiting for events but knowing that, for the moment, they have a wide advantage due to their great desire. Although news like this disturbs something…