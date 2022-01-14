Ranking Netflix in the United States: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Thursday, January 13

In a market as saturated as that of internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. Netflix is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in the United States.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is seeing what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

one. tides

In the not-too-distant future: After a global catastrophe has wiped out almost all of humanity on Earth, an elite astronaut from the space colony Kepler must make a decision that will seal the fate of the people on both planets.

two. don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky, an astronomy graduate student, and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, have just discovered something as amazing as it is dangerous. An orbiting comet is in the solar system and is going to collide directly with the Earth. Despite all his attempts to warn the government and the populace, it seems that humanity is willing to make a joke of it. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe, Kate and Randall will embark on a media tour that will take them from the White House to the craziest morning show on television to try to make the world aware that he is about to die.

3. follow me roll

Danny Maccabee is a plastic surgeon who always pretends to be married so as not to commit to any woman. But one day he meets the stunning Palmer, a young woman with whom he wants something more serious. The problem is that when Palmer discovers his wedding ring, he thinks he is, so Danny decides to hire his assistant Katherine, a single mother with children, to pretend to be his family. His intention is to show Palmer that his love for her is so great that he is about to divorce his wife.

Four. The Bonebreaker Clan

Paul Crewe, a football player, and Nate Scarboro, a coach and former champion, are serving time in the same prison. Together they decide to form a team to play against the guards.

5. Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie Bucket (Freddie Highmore), a very good boy from a very poor family, wins a contest, along with four other children from different parts of the world, to enjoy a day-long visit to the gigantic chocolate factory run by the eccentric Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp) and his crew of Oompa-Loompas. The factory looks like a fantastic and magical world full of different flavors, all very sweet.

6. The Town: City of Thieves

In Boston there are more than 300 robberies every year. And a neighborhood called Charlestown has spawned more armored car and bank robbers than anywhere else in the US One of them is Doug MacRay, though he’s not made of the same stuff as his colleagues in crime. Unlike them, Doug has had a chance to succeed, a chance to avoid following in his father’s criminal footsteps. But instead, he became the leader of a group of ruthless bank robbers who pride themselves on taking what they want cleanly. The only family Doug has is that of his criminal associates. However, everything changes after the last work of the band. Doug will try to change his life and city, but it will not be easy for him to do so.

7. Journey to the Center of the Earth 2: The Mysterious Island

Sean (Hutcherson) receives a distress call from a mysterious island, which does not appear on any maps. It is a place with strange forms of life. Sean will embark on the search accompanied by his stepfather (Johnson), a helicopter pilot (Guzman) and his beautiful and temperamental daughter (Hudgens). Sequel to “Journey to the Center of the Earth 3D”.

8. robbery in the church

Two criminals try to hold up a church. While they carry out their plan they must take everyone in the church as hostages who will slowly show them the mistakes made in their lives.

9. 300

Adaptation of the comic by Frank Miller (author of the comic ‘Sin City’) about the famous battle of Thermopylae (480 BC). The objective of Xerxes, emperor of Persia, was the conquest of Greece, which triggered the Persian Wars. Given the gravity of the situation, King Leonidas of Sparta (Gerard Butler) and 300 Spartans faced a Persian army that was vastly superior.

10. Interrupted innocence

The year is 1967. 17-year-old Susanna Kaysen is like most American girls her age: confused, insecure, and struggling to understand the world around her. Her psychiatrist decides to admit her to Claymoore Hospital, diagnosing her with a personality disorder, which manifests itself through great insecurity regarding her own image, long-term goals and friends. At the center Susanna meets Lisa, Georgina, Polly and Janet, a group of misfit girls with whom she strikes up a close friendship and who also show her the way to find herself.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that Netflix offers you?

There are more and more visualizations on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that Netflix has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.