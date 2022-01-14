Ranking HBO in the United States: top 10 of today’s most watched movies Thursday, January 13

In a market as saturated as that of internet streaming services, these platforms struggle to have the best productions. HBO is no stranger to this reality and, willing to become a strong opponent, provides his subscribers with the list of his 10 films with the best acceptance in the United States.

We are talking about the list that classifies the titles according to who is seeing what in real time. If you are interested in knowing what quality content is available, keep reading the following paragraphs.

one. Matrix Resurrections

In a world made up of two realities, the everyday and what is hidden behind it, Thomas Anderson is once again forced to go after the white rabbit. This choice continues to be the path to the Matrix, which this time is more powerful and intricate than ever before.

two. The other bodyguard 2

The world’s deadliest couple, bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincaid, are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is pushed to the brink by his two most dangerous protégés, the trio get head-on into a global plot and soon discover they are all that stands between Europe and a powerful, vengeful madman.

3. Reminiscence

Nick Bannister, a private investigator delving into the dark and seductive world of the past, helps his clients recover lost memories. He lives on the shores of the Miami coast, which is largely submerged under the sea. One day, his life changes when Mae, a new client, appears. Although Mae only comes to his office to find a lost object, it will become a dangerous obsession. As Bannister tries to find the reason for Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and ultimately must answer the big question: How far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?

Four. euphoria

A reflection on adolescence through a group of high school students who have to deal with recurring themes of their age, such as drugs, sex and violence.

6. How to finish without your boss 2

Sequel to “How to Kill Your Boss” This time around, Nick, Dalee and Kurt have formed their own company and as a result, they have no boss! But the leading trio will have to come up with a master plan similar to that of the previous film. This time, the target is an investor who has screwed up their business plans. So they decide to kidnap his son in order to ask the investor for a ransom and thus regain control of his company.

7. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Making good on his threat, Grindelwald escapes from his custody and has begun to gather followers, most of whom are unaware of his true intentions: to raise the pureblood wizards to rule over all non-magical creatures. In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the closest of friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.

8. Justice Society: World War II

Speeding up to assist in an impromptu battle, Flash burns through the time barrier, only to meet his ancestor in the midst of World War II. It is here that the Flash meets Wonder Woman and her secret team, known as the Justice Society of America. Witness the raging tides of war, gripping combat, and the speed of valor as the Flash fights his way back to his own timeline!

9. Fast & Furious 6

Ever since Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) stole $100 million from a mobster, their whereabouts are unknown; they cannot return home because the law persecutes them. Meanwhile, Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) has tracked down a gang of deadly mercenary drivers in several countries, whose brains (Luke Evans) have the invaluable help of the sexy Letty (Michelle Rodriguez), an old girlfriend of Dom’s, at the same time. that he gave up for dead. The only way to stop them is to confront them in the streets; so Hobbs asks Dom to get his team together in London. (FILMAFFINITY)

10. My cousin Vinny

Due to a series of fatal coincidences, two young New Yorkers, traveling to the south of the country, are taken for murderers. Since they can’t afford a good lawyer, they decide to call one of their cousins, who is an inexperienced lawyer. Under these circumstances, it is anticipated that the outcome of the trial may be truly disastrous.

Which are the movies that sweep HBO?

The platform wins the hearts of its followers not only with good series, but also with movies that they are or will become classics. What other ace up his sleeve does this king of streaming? What surprises will be in store for us this year?

Stay tuned for the latest news.