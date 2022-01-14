Ranking Google in the United States: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Thursday, January 13

Get the juice out of your leisure time. Instead of wasting it in the search for the best movies, use the tools that this platform gives you streaming.

Google has a list with the best of its cinematographic offer, where they are ordered according to the preference of the users. The most interesting thing is that this ranking is updated in real time. Instead of wasting your time, take advantage of your previous minutes to make yourself something to snack on.

Surely you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get on with it! These are the 10 most searched movies in the United States:

one. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

two. Sings! two

Buster Moon and his friends must persuade rock star Clay Calloway to join them at the premiere of a new show.

3. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

Four. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home

Peter Parker decides to go with Michelle Jones, Ned and the rest of his friends to spend a vacation in Europe after the events of Avengers: Endgame. However, Parker’s plan to put aside his superpowers for a few weeks is cut short when he is recruited by Nick Fury to join Mysterio (a human who comes from Earth 833, a dimension of the multiverse, who had his first appearance in Doctor Strange) to fight against the elementals (four immortal entities that come from the same dimension and dominate the four elements of nature, fire, water, air and earth). At that moment, Parker puts on the Spider-Man suit again to do his job.

6. FreeGuy

Guy works as a bank teller and is a cheerful and lonely guy who nothing makes his day bitter. Even if he is used as a hostage during a bank robbery, he still smiles like nothing happened. But one day he realizes that Free City is not exactly the city he thought it was. Guy is going to discover that he is actually a non-playable character in a brutal video game.

7. Spider-Man: Homecoming

Peter Parker begins to experience his newfound identity as the superhero Spider-Man. After his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his aunt. Under the watchful eye of his mentor Tony Stark, Peter tries to maintain a normal life like any young man his age, but the new villain Vulture interrupts his daily routine and, with him, the most important thing in Peter’s life begins to be threatened. .

8. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter is trying to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins a quest to understand his parents’ disappearance, a quest that leads him directly to Oscorp, the lab of Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself on a collision course with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that will alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

9. dunes

The son of a noble family tries to avenge his father’s death while also saving a spice-rich planet he is tasked with protecting. New film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novels, which were already transferred to the big screen by David Lynch in 1984.

10. Antlers: Dark Creature

In Antlers, a small town in Oregon, a teacher and her brother, the local sheriff, become interested in a mysterious and distant student. As they get to know each other, they discover that the young man is hiding a dangerous secret that could have fatal consequences.

