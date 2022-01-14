PUBG Mobile developer sued Free Fire and the app stores that hosted it

It often happens in the video game industry that when a particular game is very successful, shameless copies of it emerge. A lot has happened with Nintendo titles like super smash Bros or Mario Kart they have clones. However, as it was the title that gave way to the popular battle royale genre, PUBG is, was and will be a source of “inspiration” for many others.

That yes, when the inspiration happens to the plagiarism or to the copy is another thing, and that considers krafton, the developer of PUBG Mobile that filed a lawsuit against GarenaOnline for infringing copyright protection. In addition to Garena Online in the lawsuit are involved Google Y Manzana for having supported free fire, the game of discord, in their respective stores.

Previously in 2017, Krafton sued Garena Online in Singapore for the sale of Free Fire: Battlegrounds, game that is quite similar to PUBG Mobile. But although at that time they reached an agreement, now Krafton sued Garena again for free fire, but this time in the United States.

Krafton’s claim argues that after the agreement in 2017, Garena immediately resumed the sale of free fire both on Google Play and the Apple App Store without having any kind of license agreement to use the content of the game. Subsequently, Garena began selling another Battle Royale called free fire max last September. “Garena has made hundreds of millions of dollars from its global sales of infringing apps,” declared the developer of PUBG Mobile, also holding Google and Apple responsible.

As mentioned above, there are many cases of clone games infringing intellectual property. A recent case was with wordle Y Manzana, in which the latter decided to remove all copies from his digital store.