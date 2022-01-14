PS5 aims to bring back one of the successes of PlayStation 2

He could wake up from his slumber after twenty years.

We live in a few years where they are becoming more and more entrenched the trends of the latest generation of consoles and video games. We find Sony flagships that prioritize the narrative value of the game, Microsoft AAA titles that bet on visual fidelity, or Nintendo exclusives that bet on design and originality. However, years ago, all these proposals were much more spread out and the companies were very open to the freedom of the studio that developed each game. In fact, on this occasion we are here to talk about a PS2 IP that could arrive very soon on PlayStation 5 after knowing a recent qualification of ages.

early 2000s We lived in the heyday of the survival horror genre thanks to gems like Resident Evil, legends like Silent Hill and, of course, a saga that is not as well known as BloodRayne. And what about BloodRayne? Well, simply, that it is the title registered in the age rating for a future release on PlayStation 5, as indicated by the ComicBook portal. There is no doubt that fans of this saga will be in luck, and so will all lovers of horror games who have not yet gotten their hands on a franchise as emblematic as BloodRayne is.

It’s understandable that a lot of people don’t know about these games since, in its genre, it’s easily overshadowed by other franchises, but BloodRayne was a valuable exponent in its day. third person shooter mechanics, action, survival and horror. In this saga we take control of Rayne, a half human and half vampire woman, who faces all kinds of supernatural threats in the midst of the world’s fight against Nazism.

There is no doubt that this title, well crafted, could become a successful game on PlayStation 5, since the universe, the premises and the base that currently exists allows many possibilities to exploit the genre survival horror with an IP that had been long forgotten.

