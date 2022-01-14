Price of the dollar today January 14, peso opens with appreciation

Today, Friday, January 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.3066 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso ended yesterday Thursday at 20.3133 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar.

An appreciation is the trend with which the Mexican peso begins operations in the foreign exchange markets, as economist Gabriela Siller points out, and which is placed at levels similar to those seen during November 2021.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.3133 – Sell: $20.3133

HSBC : Purchase: $20.00 – Sale: $20.68

Banamex : Buy: $19.72 – Sell: $20.85

Bancomer: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $20.61

Banorte: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60

Scotiabank: Purchase: $18.40 – Sale: $21.40

IXE: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.60

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.70 – Sale: $20.90

Monex: Purchase: $19.91 – Sale: $20.91

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $19.99

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.90 – Sale: $20.90

Santander: Purchase: $19.41 – Sale: $20.94

Exchange: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $20.81

Banregio: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $21.00

As for the bitcoin, at the moment it is at 42,317.4 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euro, it is quoted at $23.22 pesos, for $27.81 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

