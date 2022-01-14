Police detain Chávez Jr in Culiacán, Sinaloa (VIDEO)

Culiacán.- This Thursday, January 13, the Sinaloan boxer Julio César Chávez Carrasco was the protagonist of a new news, this time it was not because of his activity in the ring, but because recorded live how elements of the Ministerial Police arrested him with the intention of reviewing Culiacan, Sinaloa.

“Why are you stopping us sir?” he said. Chavez Jr. almost at the beginning of the video, only after asking his companion to speak with the governor (Rubén Rocha Moya), although he did not clarify for what exactly it can be deduced that he wanted his help.

In the material, it is possible to hear in the background that everything happened “in the very corner” of a popular shopping plaza located in the southern area of ​​the Sinaloa capital, shortly after the son of Julio César Chávez González left his house.

Read more: She is Frida Sofía, the singer, granddaughter of “El Chapo” Guzmán and stepdaughter of Chávez Jr.

One of the elements with whom the boxer was in communication asked him on at least two occasions to get out of the vehicle “to talk”, an indication that he did not comply. The guardians of order sentenced that they had the order to “deliver him to the base”, in one of the moments of greatest tension.

Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He focused his attention on asking why they wanted to do the review, and then warned the ministerial police that “all of Mexico is seeing it” and that he could talk “to anyone.” After this, he reiterated his refusal to leave the car.

“You’re armed to begin with,” one of the officers said. giving indications of why they wanted to review the boxer, the former champion’s response was forceful, He said that they gave him one, but that he was not armed and he never goes out on the street like that.

Read more: Nicolás Benedetti assures that in the Águilas del América he stopped enjoying football

At the end of the material It was not said how Chávez Jr did to free the police, but it was possible to corroborate that he is still free from what was published on his Instagram “jcchavezjr“, where he thanked all the people who expressed their concern to him. He did not elaborate further on the subject.