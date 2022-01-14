PlatinumGames Director Resigns; believes that the company is on an innovative path

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Since its founding in 2006, PlatinumGames has grown a lot and delighted gamers with loads of games. Sometimes within companies it is important to go through stages of transformation that lead to new periods and that is precisely what happened this morning with the developer studio.

It turns out that Kenichi Sato, who was CEO of the company since April 2016, made the decision to leave his position. Although the news barely broke, Sato tendered his resignation at the end of 2021.

“I started as President of PlatinumGames in April 2016 with the goal of bringing smiles to gamers around the world. After forming an alliance with Tencent in December 2019, I opened a new office in Tokyo to expand our development team and was eventually able to start our first distribution initiatives, something that had been a dream of the company for a long time. long time,” Sato explained in a farewell letter.

Now, if PlatinumGames was so successful under Sato’s leadership and the manager was happy with what he achieved, why quit? As he explained, he feels that PlatinumGames is ready to move towards “more innovative forms of gaming”, so they need a creative mind to be at the forefront of the company.

It is worth mentioning that Sato will not be leaving PlatinumGames entirely. In fact, he will continue to be involved in an advisory position where he will contribute whenever the company needs his help.

Who will take the reins of PlatinumGames?

Given this change, who will take the reins of PlatinumGames? This is Atsushi Inaba, an important creative who is best known for being the producer of games like Bayonetta 2, The Wonderful 101 Y NieR: Automata.

It is worth mentioning that this would not be the first time that Inaba has taken the reins of a company. We say this because he was the CEO of Clover Studio, a Capcom subsidiary that delivered classics like Viewtiful Joe Y okami.

What do you think of these changes for PlatinumGames? Do you think Inaba is the right person to lead the company? Tell us in the comments.

