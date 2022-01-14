Pete Davidson already knows the children of Kim Kardashian and this is what they think of his relationship with his mother

OMG! doPete Davidson finally met Kim Kardashian’s children? A source close to the family kardashian confessed that the businesswoman finally decided to take her business to another level relationship with the ‘SNL’ actor by letting Peter Davidson meet his four little ones. We tell you how the meeting was and what the socialite thought of the interaction they had.

The love story of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

At the beginning of November 2021, rumors began that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They were dating after appearing together on an episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’.

Around that time, a photo went viral in which the two were seen holding hands in a theme park called Knott’s Berry Farm located in California. Days after that image came to light, the couple was seen again in an exclusive club in New York.

The rumors increased when the 28-year-old actor was seen leaving the hotel where the businesswoman was staying. After that event, it was revealed that Peter davidson He had already met Kris Jenner who gave him the go-ahead and welcomed him into the family.

Apparently, Davidson’s mother-in-law already loves him! Getty Images

Kim’s kids think Pete is just a friend

After a couple of months of dating, Kim Kardashian decided to introduce his four children – North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint – to the American comedian. A source close to the family kardashian revealed to Hollywood Life meeting details.

“Peter met the children of kim and she introduced him as ‘a friend of mom’s’, revealed the source. “kim thought it was really cute how he [Pete] interacted with them and how he tried to make his kids laugh and smile just like he does with everyone he meets,” she continued.