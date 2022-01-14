Peacemaker with John Cena is now available on HBO Max

Digital Millennium

John Cena repeats his role for the first time in the tape of the DC Extended Universe Suicide Squad (the suicide squad) by James Gunn, who also participates in this program, in the new series for streaming Peacemaker (also known in Spanish as The peacemaker)

That is why it will not surprise fans of the film starring Margot Robbie and company that there is a high dose of violence, vulgarity and, how could it be otherwise, a lot of comedy.

The cast of this new production includes the names of actors such as Danielle Brooks (known for Orange Is the New Black) What Leota Adebayo, Freddie Stroma What Vigilant, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

The synopsis of the series tells us that this time John Cena explores the origins of the acclaimed “irresistibly conceited man who believes in peace at any price”.

Where to see peacemaker?

The series will have a total of eight episodes and this Thursday, January 13, it debuts with three chapters exclusively on the HBO Max platform, meanwhile, the rest will be released on consecutive Thursdays.

