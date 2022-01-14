Orlando Bloom celebrates his 45th birthday with Katy Perry

MEXICO CITY (THE UNIVERSAL).- Orlando Bloom, who has established a successful career in Hollywood and is enjoying his time as a father with Katy Perry, is on long tablecloths celebrating his 45th birthday, and of course his beloved Katy Perry was one of the first to congratulate him, sharing a series of photographs on his networks accompanied by a very special message.

in the snapshots, Bloom appears next to perry, biking around the house, on the road and feeding Katy while she carries her daughter, little Daisy DoveBloom.

The singer reminded her of the great love she has for her and thanked her for being the compass in her life.

“The happiest 45th number to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy, strongest man I know. Thank you for being a constant compass, an unshakable anchor and bringing the joy of living to every place you walk. You are the love and the light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our dear dd”.

Thanks to a hamburger he found his true love

The actor married the model Miranda kerr in 2010 and a year later their first child was born Flynn Christopher Blanchard Bloom, but the romance did not last long and in 2013 the couple announced, with an official statement, that they were divorcing after an amicable separation that lasted several months.

It was not until 2016 that the heart of the coveted bachelor was crushed by the singer Katy Perry at the Golden Globes, where the chemistry was so great that the actor stole his Burger.

“We come together for a Burger In-N-Out about three years ago at the Golden Globes. He stole one from my table. He took it and I said, ‘Wait! – Oh wow you are very handsome. Well, take it! ‘ And then I saw him at a party and I said, ‘How are those onions resting on your molars?’ And he said, ‘I like you'”revealed Katy during an interview by Jimmy Kimmel in 2019.

So far they are one of the most established couples in Hollywood, in February 2019 they announced their engagement and in 2020 their daughter named Daisy DoveBloom.

A review of his career

“The Lord of the rings”

Bloom rose to fame at the age of 22 and two years after graduating from Guildhall School of Music and Drama, where he studied acting, when he was chosen to play the elf “Legolas” in the film trilogy “The Lord of the rings” directed by Peter Jackson; The story was based on the novel by J. R. R. Tolkien. He also participated in the films of “The Hobbit”.

After two decades of having made history for his role as “Legolas”, the series of this trilogy will return to the small screen for amazon, which is said to be one of the most expensive productions ever made.

“To start with, I had a few questions… Then it was like I don’t need to know any more. It is obviously not a remake. It’s not based on The Fellowship of the Ring or anything like that. I think it’s going to be really interesting from that perspective.”, commented the actor in a podcast called Collider.

“Pirates of the Caribbean”

After the success he achieved with his participation in “The Lord of the rings” and win various awards at awards European Film Awards, Hollywood Festival Awards, Empire Awards Y Teen Choice Awards, continued with his second leading role in the film “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl”, which established him as a Hollywood star.

Beside Keira Knightley Y Johnny Depp, the British played “Will Turners” in 2003 and was also a huge box office success, it was directed by Gore Verbinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

The actor continued to play his role in the following sequels of the saga, which have also been successful.

The story began by telling the adventures of the blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) and the eccentric pirate captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) to rescue elizabeth swann (Keira Knightley), daughter of the governor of Port Royal, who has been kidnapped by the cursed crew of the Black Pearl pirate ship, captained by Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey rush).

“Troy”

If Orlando has been characterized by something, it is in having tried to participate in large film productions and it is that after having been in two large franchises, he was chosen to play “Paris” in the movie “Troy”, in which he shared the leading role alongside Brad Pitt, Sean Bean, Diane Kruger and Eric Bana.

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, the story is based on the Greek epic poem The Iliad, by Homer, in which the war between the Greeks against the Trojans is detailed and the Trojan horse appears.



