Optimism in America by Jorge Meré as reinforcement

America is very close to starting to shape the renovation they plan for their low table. Jorge Meré was the option they bet on in the Nest to reinforce one of the areas of the field that received the most criticism at the end of the last tournament and apparently, everything is on the right track for his hiring.

Monumental Eagles was able to learn that both in Coapa and in the player’s environment, there is optimism that in the next few hours the talks for the Spanish defender can come to fruition, since the offer is already on the table and Mere has every desire to leave Koln to join America.

The coaching staff of the German team is aware of the player’s desire to leave the team because he has not had the desired regularity. Similarly, the board is aware of the offer from Mexico and previously stated that before their meeting with Bayern Munich this Saturday, they hoped to have this issue resolved.

In the event that the negotiation comes to fruition, Jorge Meré is expected to ask to travel to the Mexico City as soon as possible to join the discipline cream blue and as soon as possible, put yourself under the orders of Santiago Solari, who would assess whether the player is ready to play immediately or would have a brief adaptation process.

With this, in Coapa they would get their fourth reinforcement from the transfer market; Jonathan dos Santos Y Diego Valdes they already had minutes in the friendly match against atlantean, Alexander Zendejas would be announced this weekend, while Jorge Mere would shore up the defensive zone of the Millonetas.