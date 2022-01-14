OPS: do not see Ómicron as a “simple flu”, it can be very serious

Sylvain Aldighieri, Incident Manager for the coronavirus (COVID-19) at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said that although the variant Omicron shows lower lethality in vaccinated people, it should not be seen as a “simple flu”.

The specialist explained:

“Data obtained in various parts of the world indicate that Omicron it does not cause more serious or lethal disease, and hospitalizations and deaths in patients with a complete vaccination schedule are minimal, but it should not be seen Omicron as simple flu; It can be serious or very serious.. PAHO.

Fourth wave may be superior, according to OPS

Sylvain Aldighieri called to continue applying biosecurity measures against COVID-19

The specialist of PAHO said Omicron dominates in 42 countries in the region: it is necessary to “maintain all control and distancing measures”.

Regarding the variant, he recalled that a record number of infections was registered in Mexico on Tuesday, with more than 33,000 reported cases, which already points to a fourth wave larger than the previous ones:

“A fourth wave (COVID-19) is expected to be higher than the third and, compared to the same time in 2021, much more cases are observed”.

The PAHO asked not to consider that the variant Omicron of COVID-19 is a “simple flu”, Well, it can be very serious. Photo: Shutterstock.

Omicron and Latin America

For her part, Carissa Etienne, head of the PAHO, regional office of the World Health Organization (WHO), noted that, during the last week, infections doubled in America from 3.4 million on January 1 to 6.1 million on January 8: Omicron yes it is more contagious

the boss of the PAHO detailed:

“Compared to the week ending January 8, 2021, the Americas reported a total of 2.4 million cases, while as of the same date in 2022 there are six million reported cases, which represents an increase of 250% one year to the next”.

The PAHO noted that the wave by Omicron It will not be moderated for health systems, since the variant already puts or creates difficulties in the workforce, in addition to also limiting care for other diseases and operations.